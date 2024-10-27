The Ravens are in Cleveland today to face the 1-6 Browns. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS, with Tom McCarthy calling the action and Ross Tucker and Jay Feely serving as analysts.

What could have been a contest between the league’s best QB and the league’s most overpaid QB won’t be; Cleveland lost Deshaun Watson to injury and will start Jameis Winston today. Which could end up being a good thing, given how terrible Watson has been. Plus, the Ravens’ secondary is hurting. Follow here for updates and analysis from Banner reporters and editors.