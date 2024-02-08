Jim Harbaugh is bringing in another familiar face to direct the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense.

The Chargers announced on Thursday that Greg Roman has been hired as offensive coordinator. Roman was Harbaugh’s coordinator during his four-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers and was associate head coach under Harbaugh at Stanford in 2009 and ‘10.

Los Angeles also announced that Marcus Brady will be the passing game coordinator.

Roman was offensive coordinator of the Ravens under Jim’s brother, John, from 2019-22. He was out of the league this season.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Although the Chargers have one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, Roman’s calling card has been strong rushing offenses. The 49ers averaged 139.3 rushing yards per game in the four seasons under Roman and Harbaugh, which ranked second in the league during that period.

Roman was honored as NFL Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2019 season after the Ravens led the league in scoring (33.2 points per game) and rushing (206.0 yards) while ranking second in total offense (407.6 yards). Lamar Jackson was named MVP that season; he was among the favorites to win that award for a second time Thursday night.

Roman was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator in 2015 and ‘16.

Harbaugh said during his introductory news conference last week that protecting Herbert, beefing up the running game and honing the play-action pass game would be early priorities.

“I think that we can be extraordinary there with the receivers we have and the quarterback. Also, the running game, work just as hard at that and get to be a balanced type of a football team. Always protect the football. That’s where it starts,” Harbaugh said.