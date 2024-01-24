After missing three straight weeks of practice, starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to the field with his Ravens teammates Wednesday.

The three-time Pro Bowler initially suffered a calf injury in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. The team declared it a non-contact ankle injury at the time. Humphrey returned for the Week 14 game against the Rams but re-injured himself three games later.

Humphrey has not participated in practice since he was injured on Dec. 31 against the Miami Dolphins. He missed practices for the final week of the season, the bye week and the lead-up to the divisional-round game against the Texans.

But things are looking up for the AFC championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.

As the Ravens prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes Sunday at 3 p.m., any help is welcome, especially from their top cornerback.

If Humphrey can play, he will, coach John Harbaugh said Monday. If he can’t, the Ravens still have confidence in the cornerbacks they have, he said.

Brandon Stephens has stepped up all year. Ronald Darby was Humphrey’s primary replacement against the Houston Texans last week. Harbaugh also gave shout-outs to Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet.

While the Chiefs’ receiving corps doesn’t have the elite downfield speed of Tyreek Hill, Mahomes still has tight end Travis Kelce and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice as weapons. And Mahomes’ elusiveness helps him make plays out of nothing.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, who injured his shoulder against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, returned to practice as well.

However, the Ravens offensive line was missing starting right guard Kevin Zeitler. He injured his knee/quad against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 25 and missed the final two games of the season. He returned to practice on Jan. 10 and played in the Ravens’ divisional-round game against the Houston Texans. He played 90% of the offensive snaps but was not at the Ravens’ first practice following that game.

Wide receiver and returner Tylan Wallace, who injured his knee at practice during the bye week, was still absent.