Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice Wednesday, the Pro Bowler’s first on-field action since undergoing minor foot surgery in August.

Humphrey missed the Ravens’ first four games while rehabilitating, and coach John Harbaugh said Monday he was hopeful Humphrey would return this week. The team plays the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“I was hopeful he’d get back last week, and if it’s not this week it will probably be next week,” Harbaugh said. “He’s in the range right now, right in the area right now. So we’ll see what happens.”

Even with Humphrey sidelined and safety Marcus Williams missing the past three games, the Ravens have had one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey was back at practice for the first time since training camp.



CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, who left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, was also back. pic.twitter.com/cnUB7nDGBE — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 4, 2023

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), who was injured Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, was also practicing, as was outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee). Bowser, a versatile veteran, practiced last week as well, but he could not return for Week 4 because he was still on injured reserve. While Armour-Davis and Humphrey can help in coverage, Bowser will add another element to help pressure the quarterback.

Safety Daryl Worley (shoulder) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) were not at practice.

The passing offense also got several weapons back. Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) ran drills with the other wide receivers.

Beckham had the second-most targets in the season opener, followed by four targets against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 before his in-game injury. He was the Ravens’ biggest signing in free agency and had started building chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson before having to sit out two weeks.

Meanwhile, Bateman was the veteran Raven among the wide receivers. He has not been targeted more than three times in a game, but he has the longest-standing history with Jackson.

Ravens WRs Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. were back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/rVjXiKi7ol — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 4, 2023

Running back Keaton Mitchell was designated to return off injured reserve Wednesday, clearing the way for the undrafted rookie to make his NFL debut in the coming weeks. Mitchell, wearing No. 19, participated in individual drills with the other running backs.

The team lost starter J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in Week 1, and running back Justice Hill has been limited recently by a toe injury. In designating Mitchell to return, the Ravens now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster, move him to season-ending injured reserve or release him.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok