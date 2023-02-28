Maryland’s deep class leads way for local prospects at the NFL scouting combine

The Ravens haven’t drafted a Maryland player since 2011, when they took wide receiver Torrey Smith in the second round. Considering their needs — and the Terps’ depth of talent in this year’s class — that could change in a few months.

Seven Maryland prospects will attend this week’s NFL scouting combine, most of them at positions of need for the Ravens. But even if general manager Eric Decosta passes on cornerback Deonte Banks early or wide receiver Jacob Copeland late, there are a handful of other players from the state who should make his big board.

Here’s a look at 13 players with Maryland ties who’ll be looking to boost their draft stock in Indianapolis this week.

Day 1 prospects

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee: Bresee was one of the country’s top recruits in the Class of 2020 after posting 14 sacks and 30 1/2 tackles for loss for Damascus’ 2019 Class 3A state championship team. While his college career lacked gaudy stats (3 1/2 sacks and 5 1/2 tackles for loss last season), the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Bresee has impressive athleticism for his size and schematic versatility along the defensive line. He missed time in 2021 with a torn ACL and last year with a kidney infection.

Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks: The Edgewood graduate and Baltimore native has played himself into first-round consideration after missing most of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury. The 6-2, 205-pound Banks allowed just 26 completions on 60 targets for 258 yards last season, with four touchdowns and an interception (71.4 passer rating), according to Pro Football Focus. Despite his size, Banks has the speed, acceleration and lateral ability to shadow receivers downfield and drive on routes. He wasn’t much of a ball hawk at Maryland (two interceptions over 30 games) and has room for improvement in man-to-man coverage, but could be a fit for a team like the Ravens late in the first round.

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison: The Frederick native had just 25 catches for 544 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Tuscarora in 2019. Addison surpassed that production as a true freshman at Pittsburgh, then emerged as one of the country’s top wide receivers in 2021, finishing with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. After winning the Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s most outstanding receiver, the 6-0, 175-pound Addison transferred last year to USC, where he had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing three games because of injury. He’s athletic enough to play as an outside or inside receiver and crafty enough to separate at every level of the field.

Day 2 prospects

Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan: The St. Frances graduate and New Carrolton native was a four-year starter at left tackle for the Terps. While Duncan struggled throughout his redshirt senior season, allowing a career-worst seven sacks and 17 hurries, according to PFF, he has the tools of a first-round pick. Former Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos last year compared Duncan to former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher, whom Enos coached at Central Michigan. The 6-5, 298-pound Duncan helped his draft stock with an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, and a strong week in Indianapolis would help him sustain that momentum.

Day 3 prospects

Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams: The former four-star DeMatha recruit played as a true freshman at Alabama before grabbing a bigger role on the Crimson Tide’s defense in 2020. Hellams started at safety in 2021, when he finished fifth in the Southeastern Conference with three interceptions, and last season ranked sixth in the league in tackles (108). In coverage, he forced seven incompletions in 2022 and allowed 25 catches on 40 targets for a passer rating of 94.4, according to PFF. The 6-1, 208-pound Hellams lined up primarily as a deep safety in Alabama’s defense, but with his tackling ability and questionable range, he’s better suited for a spot closer to the line of scrimmage.

Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr.: Demus was considered one of the better wide receiver prospects in the 2022 draft a month into 2021 season, with 28 catches on 36 targets for 507 yards and three touchdowns. But a season-ending ACL injury in an early-October loss to Iowa reset his draft plans. After a surprisingly quick offseason recovery, Demus struggled to match his earlier production (22 catches on 42 targets for 233 yards and a touchdown). His size (6-4, 215 pounds) makes him an interesting prospect, but his medical evaluations will be key. Demus’ drop rate could also hurt his stock.

Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett: The Palmer Park native never quite lived up to his billing as a five-star recruit, but he was productive over his three years as a Terps starter. As a true sophomore in 2021, Jarrett led Maryland in catches (62), yards (829) and touchdowns (five). Last season, he had 40 catches on 64 targets for 471 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games while dealing with a leg injury. The 6-0, 190-pound Jarrett’s average size and catch radius could limit him to slot snaps in the NFL, but he has good quickness and after-the-catch ability.

Maryland wide receiver Jacob Copeland: Copeland transferred to Maryland last year after leading Florida in receiving as a fourth-year senior (41 catches for 642 yards and four touchdowns). In his lone season with the Terps, he had 26 catches on 40 targets for 376 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-0, 202-pound Copeland has explosive traits but struggled to separate consistently with his route running.

Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett: A junior-college transfer who arrived in College Park in 2020, Bennett had 15 passes defended over the past two seasons, tied for the third-most in the Big Ten Conference, according to TruMedia. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl after securing a late-game interception against N.C. State, capping a season in which he allowed a passer rating of just 47.5 in coverage, according to PFF. The 5-11, 195-pound Bennett had penalty problems at Maryland and will have to improve his footwork, but he should test well at the combine.

Maryland kicker Chad Ryland: Ryland transferred to Maryland last year after finishing his Eastern Michigan career with 56 field goals, the second most in program history, and 17 makes in a row. He went 19-for-23 (82.6%) last season in College Park, including a perfect 9-for-9 from under 40 yards, and was 39-for-40 on extra-point attempts.

North Carolina edge rusher Noah Taylor: The Silver Spring native started his career at Virginia, where he started for three seasons, before transferring to North Carolina last year. As the Tar Heels’ starting “jack,” a defensive end-linebacker hybrid, Taylor finished with 69 tackles (eight for loss), 3 1/2 sacks and 17 hurries, according to PFF. The 6-5, 240-pound Taylor, who could also project as an off-ball linebacker, has a good motor and solid instincts but is limited as a pass rusher.

Penn State defensive lineman PJ Mustipher: The McDonogh graduate and Owings Mills native was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions, twice earning All-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches. The 6-4, 318-pound Mustipher, a two-time team captain, had three sacks and 11 hurries over the past three years. With his high motor and impressive strength, he can contribute as an early-down run defender. But Mustipher’s unlikely to deliver many splash plays as a nose tackle.