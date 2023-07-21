Ravens agree to terms with free agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are adding more competition to the running back position leading up to the start of training camp Wednesday.

The Ravens agreed to terms with free agent running back Melvin Gordon, the team announced Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal is for one-year worth up to $3.1 million.

Gordon, 30, is an eight-year veteran who has played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. He played in only 10 games and rushed 90 times for 318 yards last season for the Broncos before being released. He then signed to Kansas City’s practice squad but didn’t appear in any games during the team’s Super Bowl run.

Gordon joins one of the most run-heavy teams in the league in a Ravens backfield that includes J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. It’s unclear what role he will serve.

Dobbins, despite a standoff with the team during minicamp, is the starter entering the final year of his rookie contract. Edwards has been valuable with his game-breaking speed, and Hill has been a strong backup who adds special teams value. Hill is the only running back under contract beyond this season.

The Ravens also enter camp with undrafted free agent rookie running backs Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright, but both are considered long shots to make the final 53-man roster.

For now, Gordon at least brings experience to the backfield. He has rushed 1,567 times for 6,462 yards with 55 touchdowns in his NFL career. While the NFL running back market is in tough shape, Gordon will at least have a chance to compete for a roster spot with a team expected to contend for a Super Bowl title in 2023.