Don’t believe everything you read online. Unless you’re an NFL team in need of a head coach reading about Mike Macdonald, then trust everything you see.

At least that’s what Ravens fans are (jokingly) hoping for. As the brilliant defensive coordinator has ignited as one of the league’s hottest coaching candidates, some Baltimore fans are throwing hilarious accusations at the social media wall to see if anything sticks.

Of course, these pleas will fall on deaf ears. The Ravens led the league in points allowed, sacks and takeaways during the regular season, and Macdonald’s reputation as a defensive whiz and a leader is cemented.

Teams took notice. Five — the Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Titans and Chargers — have reportedly requested interviews with the 36-year-old, and a sixth, the Seahawks, has been linked to him as well.

That’s when fans attempted to take matters into their own hands.

These are just the ones we can print. Some get a bit more unseemly.

When asked if he had seen the joke accusations, Macdonald paused.

“My wife sent me a couple,” he said, smiling. “A couple good ones. There are some good ones out there. Not many.”

Macdonald isn’t the only assistant on John Harbaugh’s staff to draw interest from head coach-needy teams. The Panthers and Chargers have reportedly requested interviews with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, while the Commanders and Falcons are looking at associate head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.