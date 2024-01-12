It’s flattering to have your assistants interview for head coaching jobs in the NFL. It’s an indication that you’re in an enviable position as a franchise and you’re hiring the right people. But it also shows how easily talent can be poached from your ranks and just how tenuous success is.

The Ravens could be victims of their own success this offseason. Their 13-4 regular-season record has put them atop most power rankings, but it’s also drawn the attention of less successful teams in search of new leadership.

In this space, I’ll be keeping track of the movement of the team’s assistant coaches, providing key information about each head coach and coordinator candidate, and updating the list with each reported interview.

Mike Macdonald

Position: Defensive coordinator

Résumé: Macdonald’s name has been bandied about as a head coaching candidate for over a year now. The 36-year-old worked his way up through the ranks in Baltimore, beginning as an intern in 2014, then holding various positions on the defensive side from 2015-20. After a one-year stint serving as the defensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, Macdonald returned to the Ravens to fill the same role under Jim’s brother, John.

With an abundance of talented players at his disposal, Macdonald has run a versatile, form-defying defense to great success. The Ravens were the first team in modern NFL history to finish first in points per game allowed (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31). By moving safety Kyle Hamilton all over the field, Macdonald helped the 2022 first-rounder realize his immense potential. Linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen received Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods, and safety Geno Stone led the team with seven interceptions, second most in the NFL.

Macdonald may be soft-spoken, but he exudes confidence and intelligence, and he’s widely regarded as one of the best young defensive minds in the game.

Head coach interviews: Commanders, Panthers, Titans, Falcons

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has experience as a college head coach. (Terrance Williams / AP)

Todd Monken

Position: Offensive coordinator

Résumé: A native of Illinois, Monken made his first foray into the NFL in 2007 as the Jaguars’ wide receivers coach before being named the head coach at Southern Miss. Monken returned to the league three years later as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. After a stint in Cleveland, he returned to college, where he helped Georgia to a pair of national championships. When the Ravens fired Greg Roman after the 2022 season, they brought in Monken to breathe new life into an offense that had become stale.

Under Monken, quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken on more responsibility and gained a stronger voice in shaping the offense. The results have been nothing short of phenomenal. Jackson set a career high in passing yards and is the favorite to win his second MVP award. Despite not having any receiver cross the 1,000-yard threshold, Baltimore has produced a group that ranked fourth in the NFL in points per game (28.4). And, even though they were without running back J.K. Dobbins for all but one game, the Ravens topped the league in rushing yards per game (156.5).

Monken’s ability to blend offensive styles and get the most out of Jackson has made him a strong candidate for teams looking to develop their signal callers. His energetic and vocal style has been a welcome addition in Baltimore, and he has a reputation of building strong connections with QBs.

Head coach interviews: Panthers, Chargers

Anthony Weaver

Position: Associate head coach and defensive line coach

Résumé: A 2002 second-round pick by the Ravens, Weaver lined up on defense for seven NFL seasons, recording 15.5 career sacks. Since 2012, the 43-year-old has served as the defensive line coach for five teams and was the defensive coordinator for the Texans in 2020. When he returned to Baltimore in 2021, Weaver was also named run game coordinator, and this season he was the team’s associate head coach.

The Ravens’ defensive line has been one of the strongest components of arguably the best unit in football. Even though the Ravens led the league in sacks (60), they ranked near the bottom in quarterback hurries (28) and pressure rate (19.5%). Justin Madubuike is headed toward a huge payday in free agency, racking up 13 sacks, the most of any defensive tackle in football. Veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are enjoying resurgent seasons, combining for 18.5 sacks. The run defense hasn’t been quite as good, as Baltimore ranks 14th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game.

Weaver is respected around the league, and his ascension to associate head coach is a sign of his importance to the team.

Head coach interviews: Commanders, Falcons

Dennard Wilson

Position: Defensive backs coach

Résumé: Born in Hyattsville, Wilson played safety at the University of Maryland before going undrafted in 2004 and spending a year on Washington’s practice squad. The 41-year-old was a pro scout for the Bears for three years before joining the Rams’ staff as defensive quality control coach in 2012. Wilson was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2015, and he later filled that role for the Jets, Eagles and now Ravens.

Even while star cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been in and out of the lineup with injury, the Ravens’ defensive backfield has held up well, ranking sixth in passing yards per game allowed (191.9). In addition to stellar years from Hamilton and Stone, the Ravens have enjoyed the steady development of 2021 third-round pick Brandon Stephens, while veterans Ronald Darby and Arthur Maulet have made quality contributions.

In addition to his role as defensive backs coach, Wilson has also served as passing game coordinator in New York and Philadelphia, showing his ability to lend his knowledge to both sides of the ball.

Defensive coordinator interviews: Giants