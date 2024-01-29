Here’s why the ‘Mo’ in Baltimore Ravens’ end zone is a different color

If the Ravens-Chief AFC Championship on Sunday was your first time tuning in to a game at M&T Bank Stadium, you may have noticed something in the end zone: While most of the word “Baltimore” was in white paint with a gold outline, the letters “MO” were painted gold with a white outline.

Why is the MO a different color? It’s in honor of Mo Gaba, a Baltimore sports superfan who died in 2020 at just 14 years old.

Gaba battled cancer four times and was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame just before he died. He lost his sight when he was young, shortly after his mother noticed his eyes appeared white in a photo taken at a family gathering. He was found to have a malignant tumor of the retina.

Gaba made history in 2019, becoming the first person to read a NFL draft pick from a Braille card. That card is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A Ravens fan holds a sign commemorating Mo Gaba and referencing Taylor Swift’s song “Lavender Haze” during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Since Gaba died in 2020, the Ravens have painted the “MO” in the end zone a different color as a small tribute to the superfan. The tribute to Gaba even made it into EA Sports Madden 23 video game.

Gaba pulled himself into local prominence by secretly calling into sports radio shows while his mother was at work. He soon became a frequent guest on stations like 105.7 The Fan.

Gaba was born on Jan. 26, 2006. The Ravens and the Orioles both paid tribute to him on what would have been Gaba’s 18th birthday.