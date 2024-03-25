The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Three hours after John Harbaugh shared his opinion on the hip-drop tackle, a technique that knocked out tight end Mark Andrews for nine weeks, the NFL officially banned it.

The NFL had discussed banning the hip-drop tackle in October 2023 but failed to pass the measure and instead started to gather data for a study. In Week 11, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson used the move — in which a defender encircles his opponent and then drops his weight down to bring him to the ground — against Andrews.

Andrews reportedly suffered severe ankle and leg injuries and was out for the remainder of the regular season.

That was one of several plays re-ignited the national debate on the tackle, and when the same tackle caused Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis to suffer a gruesome leg injury two days later, more fuel was added to the fire.

At least one member of the NFL’s competition committee called for an immediate ban, an anonymous source told USA Today.

Following the Bengals game, Harbaugh questioned the necessity of tackle that injured Andrews and came close to injuring quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, when asked about a ban days later, Harbaugh refused to take a stance, saying “no one cares” about his opinion and that it was in the “good hands” of the competition committee, who would make the decision in the offseason.

His own players were less shy about sharing their opinions. While some, like fullback Patrick Ricard, had “questions” about whether hip-drop tackles should be allowed, many players, especially those on the defense, were vehemently opposed to a ban.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we play football,” Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen said at the time. “And I hate that Mark’s hurt. Prayers for him. But, at the end of the day, we play football, we play a tackling sport. I don’t think a hip-drop tackle is that bad of a thing. How else do you want us to tackle them?”

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton added: “Targeting, it’s kind of understandable. The hip-drop, I feel like you can’t necessarily [avoid it] because you don’t know exactly what’s gonna happen. ... You’re trying to get them down by any means necessary. I mean, if it happens that way, it happens that way. I don’t think anybody means anything malicious by it.”

Andrews was able to rehab for the playoffs, though the Ravens did not activate him for their divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans. He did play in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs and had two catches for 15 yards.

The NFL Players Association took a strong stance against a ban, releasing a statement shortly after the competition committee’s official rule change proposal was made public.

“The players oppose any attempt by the NFL to implement a rule prohibiting a ‘swivel hip-drop’ tackle,” the NFLPA said. “While the NFLPA remains committed to improvements to our game with health and safety in mind, we cannot support a rule change that causes confusion for us as players, for coaches, for officials and especially, for fans. We call on the NFL, again, to reconsider implementing this rule.”

Harbaugh was much more outspoken about it on Monday at the NFL’s owners’ meeting, where the owners voted on the ban and other proposed rule changes.

“I’m not a politician, I don’t know, but I’m for it,” Harbaugh said about a ban. “I think taking the hip-drop out of the game is the right thing to do. [Commissioner] Roger [Goodell] and [Executive Vice President of Football Operations] Troy [Vincent] are on the right path with that. The competition committee is on the right path with that. It would be good. That’s my opinion.”

The NFL on Monday passed the proposal, which penalizes the defense for any use of the hip-drop tackle with 15 yards and an automatic first-down for the offense. The rule change officially defines the hip-drop tackle as when the defender:

“(a) grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.”