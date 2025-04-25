The first round of the NFL draft is over. In Baltimore, Georgia safety Malaki Starks is making headlines.

Now, with Day 2 of the draft on tap, some of the state’s other local standouts are closer to the spotlight. Here are the nine prospects ranked among NFL analyst Arif Hasan’s consensus top 300 who could be drafted Friday or Saturday.

Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr. (No. 67 overall): The Columbia native turned pro despite limited ball production (one interception over his career) and a partially torn ACL that ended his 2024 season after two games. But he’s well built (6 feet 1 1/2 and 215 pounds), quick to trigger, a former team captain and experienced on special teams. The Ravens might have targeted Winston on Day 2 if they had not taken a safety in the first round.

Washington State WR Kyle Williams (No. 82): Born in Baltimore, Williams moved to Southern California, where he started his high school career as a quarterback before committing to UNLV as a wide receiver. After three solid seasons with the Rebels, Williams transferred to Washington State, where he had 61 catches for 842 yards in 2023 and 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. At 5-10, he doesn’t have ideal size, but his acceleration and deep-ball ability should make him a Day 2 pick.

Maryland DL Jordan Phillips (No. 118): A two-year starter at Maryland who began his career at Tennessee, Phillips is one of the youngest players in the draft. (He won’t turn 21 until June.) Phillips has an impressive frame and flashes explosive playmaking, but his arms are worryingly short for the position, and his college production (2.5 career sacks) was lacking. A deep defensive line class could push him to the middle of Day 3.

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton had a productive college career, but there are questions about his size and his hands. (Lexi Thompson/for the Baltimore Banner)

Maryland WR Tai Felton (No. 129): Felton’s production improved every year at Maryland, capped by a first-team All-Big Ten Conference season in 2024 (96 catches for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns). Felton’s slighter frame could complicate his transition to the NFL, but he has the speed to run away from cornerbacks downfield and in the open field and the willingness to play on special teams. If teams aren’t concerned about Felton’s hands (eight drops in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus), he could be a Day 2 dark horse.

Tennessee WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. (No. 158): The Baltimore native and Mount Saint Joseph graduate has a tantalizing combination of size (6-5, 205 pounds) and speed (4.3-second 40-yard dash). Thornton started his career at Oregon before transferring to Tennessee, where in 2024 he led the Volunteers with 661 receiving yards and led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 25.4 yards per catch. Despite his physical gifts, Thornton never had more than 26 catches in a season, didn’t contribute on special teams at Tennessee and showed limitations as a route runner.

Maryland S Dante Trader Jr. (No. 224): A McDonogh graduate, Trader initially committed to Maryland as a lacrosse recruit before being offered a football scholarship. He played one season of lacrosse in College Park, earning All-America honorable mention as a sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder, before focusing on football. Trader started for three years at safety, racking up 190 tackles, five interceptions and 20 passes defended over his career. Trader impressed as a deep-lying and box safety, but his smaller frame and mediocre speed will limit his potential as an impact player.

LSU G Garrett Dellinger (No. 231): The Maryland-born, Michigan-raised Dellinger started 30 games and appeared in 41 over his LSU career, anchoring the left side of the Tigers’ line next to Will Campbell, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the New England Patriots. He has solid size and smarts but a lengthy injury history and isn’t considered a great athlete or refined technician.

St. Frances graduate Jamon Dumas-Johnson was part of two national championships at Georgia before he transferred to Kentucky. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kentucky ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (No. 243): The St. Frances graduate won a pair of national championships at Georgia and was a first-team All-American in 2022 before transferring to Kentucky last year. He had a team-high 67 tackles (seven for a loss), 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in 11 games for the Wildcats. Dumas-Johnson is physical enough to produce as a run defender but could be a liability in pass coverage against NFL-level weapons.

Maryland WR Kaden Prather (No. 246): The Montgomery County native started his career at West Virginia before transferring back home in 2023. Prather had 42 catches for 666 yards in 2023 and 56 catches for 624 yards last season. He has good size (6-3 1/2, 204 pounds) and good speed (4.46-second 40), and he tracks the ball well. But his route-running struggles and limited after-the-catch ability could lead him to going undrafted.

Honorable mention: Navy safety Rayuan Lane III (Gilman), Oregon WR Traeshon Holden (St. Frances), Maryland ILB Ruben Hyppolite II, Towson TE Carter Runyon and Morgan State DT Elijah Williams