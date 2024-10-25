Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been fined $16,833 for a hip-drop tackle Monday night on Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, an NFL source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday.

Smith was not penalized for the tackle, which led to a season-ending ankle injury for Godwin. He said Thursday that he never goes into any game “meaning to injure any player” and wished Godwin a “speedy recovery.” The injury happened after Godwin caught a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield late in the Ravens’ 41-31 win over Tampa Bay and was tackled from behind by Smith, whose lower body appeared to fall on Godwin’s ankle.

According to the NFL, hip-drop tackles occur when “a defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto [the] ball carrier’s legs during the tackle.” They were banned this past offseason because of injury concerns, which were highlighted last November when Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered severe ankle and leg injuries after being brought down on a hip-drop tackle.

The league has said that hip-drop tackles have an injury rate 20 to 25 times higher than that of other tackles.

“You never want to see anybody go down with any kind of injury, but we play a very physical game, and it demands a lot,” said Smith, who can appeal the fine. “And bullets are flying pretty fast, but I never go into any game meaning to injure any player. I want every player to go back home safe and sound to their family, maybe a little sore, but other than that, I definitely want you to get back home to your family all safe and sound.”

CBS Sports first reported that Smith would be fined.