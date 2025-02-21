Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions that may not be suitable for some readers.

NFL investigators were in Baltimore this week interviewing massage therapists who have accused Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior, according to three women who participated in the inquiry.

The interviews are part of an investigation by the league, launched in response to the accusations reported by The Baltimore Banner from 16 massage therapists across eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area.

Two additional women said investigators plan to interview them in the coming weeks.

The allegations against Tucker include claims that he repeatedly and intentionally exposed his erect genitals, brushed two therapists with his exposed penis, and, in several cases, left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. Two spas said they banned him from returning. The women all said these actions occurred from 2012, his rookie year with the Ravens, to 2016.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tucker has categorically denied wrongdoing and said he was never banned from any establishment.

After The Banner published its first report last month, in which six massage therapists came forward with allegations, the NFL said it would “look into the matter.” Since then, 10 more women have shared their stories.

In a prior statement, an NFL spokesman said they “do not provide details or updates on the review process and there is no timeline.”

Three women who were interviewed this week said league investigators spent more than 90 minutes with each of them, asking detailed questions about their interactions with Tucker.

After the interviews, the women said they were hopeful the league would take action.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I hope we can all get the accountability we are looking for at the end of this,” one woman said in a text message.

The Ravens have said that they will “continue to monitor the situation.”

Most of the women who have come forward are being represented by Michael Belsky and Catherine Dickinson, partners at the SBWD Law Firm in Baltimore. The attorneys have declined to comment on the NFL investigation.

It remains unclear what consequences, if any, Tucker could face, but under the league’s personal conduct policy, players can be disciplined for behavior that poses a “genuine danger” to others or “undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL.”

Under the policy, players found to have committed serious violations, including sexual assault involving physical force, can face a six-game unpaid suspension.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

During a similar inquiry into quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was also accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, an investigator for the NFL described sexual assault as “unwanted sexual contact with another person.”

A judge appointed by the league and the NFL Players Association to oversee Watson’s hearing ruled in 2022 that he would serve a six-game unpaid suspension for violating league policy by engaging in unwanted sexual contact and endangering the safety and well-being of another person, as well as undermining the league’s integrity.

Deshaun Watson, then of the Cleveland Browns, during a game in 2022. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

The NFL, its players’ union and Watson’s representatives later agreed to an 11-game unpaid suspension. Watson was also ordered to pay a $5 million fine and undergo mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts, followed by a treatment program.

The settlement came nearly 17 months after the first of over two dozen lawsuits were filed against the then-Houston Texans quarterback. Watson settled almost all the lawsuits.

NFL investigations into potential violations of the league’s personal conduct policy can take months to complete. Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller’s four-game suspension was announced in October, 11 months after allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton was suspended for eight games in July, four months after police announced that he was wanted for alleged domestic battery by strangulation. (Prosecutors later charged Sutton with misdemeanor battery.)

In Tucker’s case, the women, most of whom do not know each other, detailed similar experiences. They said they told people close to them about the incidents around the time they occurred, and The Banner reached out to those people to corroborate the women’s accounts. Some of the businesses also confirmed the accounts.

As the number of massage therapists accusing him of misconduct has more than doubled in the past few weeks, Tucker’s representatives have declined to address the allegations in detail.

They have pointed to a Jan. 30 statement Tucker posted on X, in which he asserted that he “did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session” and accused The Banner of publishing “desperate tabloid fodder.

“I cannot be any clearer,” the statement continued. “These accusations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me, and more importantly, my family.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tucker also said it was “devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way.”

With free agency, a critical period in the NFL’s team-building process, set to open next month, Ravens officials could decide on Tucker’s future before the league completes its investigation.

If the Ravens plan to cut Tucker, who’s under contract through the 2027 season, they could release him with a salary cap-friendly designation as soon as March 12.

Tucker, the most accurate kicker in league history, is coming off his worst season in Baltimore. He made 22 of his 30 field goal attempts in 2024, finishing with a career-low 73.3% accuracy.