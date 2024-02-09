LAS VEGAS — Dynamic return specialist Devin Hester, who spent part of his last season in the NFL with the Ravens, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hester, who returned 14 punts and five kickoffs for touchdowns, was a three-time first-team All-Pro as a member of the Chicago Bears. He played eight seasons for the Bears and two for the Atlanta Falcons before playing 12 games as a Raven in 2016.

Hester returned 25 punts and 19 kickoffs that season. He did not score a touchdown.

First-time candidate Julius Peppers headlined a Hall of Fame class that has a distinctive defensive feel. The star defensive end was joined by another elite pass rusher in Dwight Freeney and do-everything linebacker Patrick Willis in the modern era category announced Thursday night.

Prolific receiver Andre Johnson also got voted into the Hall from the group of 15 finalists. Two more defensive players got in on the senior category, with linebacker Randy Gradishar and defensive tackle Steve McMichael getting the needed 80% support from the panel.

More From The Banner

Left, Tina and David at prom in the 1980's, photo courtesy of David Medford. Right, Tina and David photographed again at Hope Lodge in a classic "prom pose".

After decades apart, two lovers reconnected. Now cancer tests the life they’ve built.

Verdict doesn’t bring closure for Glen Burnie teen shot by his friend

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Maryland officials reverse course, will fully reimburse welfare theft victims

The Charles Village Festival is an annual, two day event that happens in early June.

Charles Village Festival ending after 25 years