With the Orioles hosting game one of their American League Division Series on Saturday afternoon and M&T Bank Stadium hosting a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert on Saturday night, parking lots at the Camden Yards Sports Complex will be shared, the Ravens announced Thursday.

Lots will open for concertgoers with stadium lot permits at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Gates at M&T Bank Stadium will also open at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. show.

The Ravens said that if any “unpredictable circumstances” delay the opening of lots at the Camden Yards Sports Complex, such as weather delays or extra innings in the Orioles’ game, updates will be shared on social media. Individuals who purchased parking permits in advance will also be notified.

Concertgoers are encouraged to plan for alternative parking options, including using the parking app SpotHero as well as the Maryland Transit Administration’s light-rail, Metro and express-bus services. Concertgoers using a rideshare service can also be dropped off on Warner Street to the south, Hanover Street to the east or Pratt Street to the north.