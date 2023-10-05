Attending the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert? Here’s what you need to know about parking.

Published 10/5/2023 6:24 p.m. EDT

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, Friday, October 14, 2022.
M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD, Friday, October 14, 2022. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

With the Orioles hosting game one of their American League Division Series on Saturday afternoon and M&T Bank Stadium hosting a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert on Saturday night, parking lots at the Camden Yards Sports Complex will be shared, the Ravens announced Thursday.

Lots will open for concertgoers with stadium lot permits at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Gates at M&T Bank Stadium will also open at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. show.

The Ravens said that if any “unpredictable circumstances” delay the opening of lots at the Camden Yards Sports Complex, such as weather delays or extra innings in the Orioles’ game, updates will be shared on social media. Individuals who purchased parking permits in advance will also be notified.

Concertgoers are encouraged to plan for alternative parking options, including using the parking app SpotHero as well as the Maryland Transit Administration’s light-rail, Metro and express-bus services. Concertgoers using a rideshare service can also be dropped off on Warner Street to the south, Hanover Street to the east or Pratt Street to the north.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.