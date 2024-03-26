The Ravens’ roster looks awfully thin at the moment. Two weeks into the start of the new league year, Baltimore is currently without three of their starting offensive linemen, a starting wide receiver and their top two sack leaders from a year ago.
But John Harbaugh doesn’t seem worried.
Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss the team’s free agent additions of Josh Jones, Chris Board and Ka’dar Hollman, then parse what Harbaugh had to say at the NFL’s owners’ meeting.
Tune in live at 11 a.m.