It’s not often that dominant young pass rushers hit the open market. When they do, teams line up for their services.

The Ravens would be wise to avoid letting 26-year-old defensive tackle Justin Madubuike reach free agency. Will they have to franchise tag him to accomplish that?

After discussing Nelson Agholor’s contract extension, Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down Baltimore’s options as they prepare for the end of Madubuike’s rookie contract. Is the franchise tag the best way to go? If so, should they go for the exclusive or non-exclusive tag?

Tune in at 11 a.m.

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner. 

