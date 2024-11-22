With three days and one walkthrough to go ahead of the Ravens’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team was practicing without a number of key pieces.

Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith both weren’t at practice. Starting defensive lineman Travis Jones was also missing, as were cornerback Arthur Maulet, a part of the secondary’s rotation, and safety Sanoussi Kane, a special teams contributor.

The one positive was that wide receiver Nelson Agholor returned to practice after missing with an illness.

This is the first practice Linderbaum missed this week, and the injury report should reveal more about his status. He has played in every game this season.

Meanwhile, Smith, Jones, Maulet and Kane have missed all three practices this week. Three of them suffered injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers — Smith left with a hamstring injury and both Jones and Kane are dealing with ankle injuries.

Despite leaving early, Smith finished as the game’s leading tackler with 13 tackles, and he leads the Ravens in tackles this season. Jones is a important part of the Ravens’ defensive front — teammates say his progress is a big reason their run defense is so stout. Kane is the only rookie who has played in every game this season because he contributes on all special teams units.

Maulet injured his calf at the Thursday practice ahead of the Steelers game and was in a boot. However, he was working by himself this Thursday without a boot and was doing some light jogging. He was also walking around without it in the locker room. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in training camp and started the season on injured reserve before returning to play three games, providing depth to a struggling secondary.