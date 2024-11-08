The Ravens came 1 yard short of making NFL history. After 42 consecutive games with 100 rushing yards or more, they failed to find momentum on the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

The NFL record is 43 consecutive games, held by the 2018-21 Ravens and the 1974-77 Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens reached 100 rushing yards, but they kneeled out the game with 38 seconds left and finished with 99 rushing yards to secure the 35-34 win.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm, the Ravens’ run game has been going strong for years. This season, the addition of running back Derrick Henry supplemented an already dangerous attack. Between the two of them and running back Justice Hill, the Ravens have easily cleared 100 rushing yards in every game this season.

In the first nine games this season, their worst rushing performance was 124 yards. They reached as many as 274 yards in a game.