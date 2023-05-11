Ravens 2023 schedule: Opponents, prime-time games, holiday weekends and more

The Ravens got a head start on their 2023 schedule Wednesday. By Thursday night, the rest of their 17-game slate will be filled in.

A day after announcing that the Ravens would face the Tennessee Titans in London on Oct. 15, the league will release its full regular-season schedule at 8 p.m. Thursday. Select individual games will be unveiled Thursday on NBC’s “Today” show and ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and the rest will be covered on ESPN2 and the NFL Network.

Here’s what you need to know about the schedule release.

Whom will the Ravens play?

The Ravens will host games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

On the road, they’ll face the Bengals, Steelers, Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Their Week 6 “road” game against the Tennessee Titans will be played at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Ravens are scheduled to travel over 25,400 miles in 2023, according to Bookies.com, sixth most in the NFL.

How hard is the Ravens’ schedule?

The Ravens will face six playoff teams next season: the AFC North champion Bengals, NFC West champion 49ers and AFC South champion Jaguars, along with the Chargers, Dolphins and Seahawks.

By combined opponent winning percentage in 2022, the Ravens have the 21st-hardest schedule in the NFL (48.4%). According to Sharp Football Analysis, however, whose projections account for projected win totals, their schedule ranks 11th hardest.

How many prime-time games will the Ravens get?

With quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. headlining a Ravens team expected to compete for AFC superiority, probably at least a couple. They had three prime-time games last year, all wins: a “Sunday Night Football” game against the Bengals in Week 5, a “Thursday Night Football” game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 and a “Monday Night Football” game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.

The Ravens could always have more prime-time matchups added to the schedule. Starting in Week 5, the NFL can “flex” games from Sunday afternoon into NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” slots. From Week 14 to Week 17, the league can also flex Sunday games into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” slots. Both changes require 12 days’ notice.

NFL owners are expected to vote this offseason on a proposal that would allow for flex scheduling on Thursday night games from Week 14 to Week 17. If the measure passes, the NFL could move games scheduled for Sunday afternoon into Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” slots, with 15 days’ notice. Teams can now appear twice a year on “Thursday Night Football,” up from once last season.

What holidays could the Ravens play on?

The Ravens haven’t played a Thanksgiving Day game since 2013, though not for a lack of trying. Their 2020 prime-time matchup with the Steelers was postponed six days after a coronavirus outbreak in Baltimore. Another divisional matchup could be on tap this year.