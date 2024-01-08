The Ravens won’t know their divisional-round matchup for another week. But at least they know who awaits on the 2024 schedule.

The Ravens will face eight playoff teams next season, including their first road game against the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs since 2019 and their first road game against the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys since 2016.

In addition to their six AFC North matchups — three games at home and three away against the playoff-bound Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals — the Ravens will face the entire AFC West, the entire NFC East and the first-place finishers in the AFC East (Buffalo Bills), AFC South (Houston Texans) and NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). After a favorable schedule in 2023, with nine home games and a road game played in London, the Ravens will play just eight regular-season games at M&T Bank Stadium in 2024.

Under the NFL’s scheduling rotation, Baltimore will host the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and Bills. The Ravens will play road games against the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans and Buccaneers. Their schedule will be finalized in the spring and is not expected to include an international game.

The Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Bills’ Josh Allen and Cowboys’ Dak Prescott headline the quarterbacks on the Ravens’ schedule, along with the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Texans’ C.J. Stroud.

