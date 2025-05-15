2025 Ravens schedule: Predictions and analysis for every game

The Ravens’ 2025 schedule is set. Here’s how reporters Jonas Shaffer and Giana Han predict each game will go.

Week 1: at Buffalo Bills, on ‘Sunday Night Football’ (Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m.)

Shaffer: Lamar Jackson hasn’t lit the world on fire in recent season openers. Maybe that changes this year. The Ravens should be able to move the ball more effectively and execute better in the red zone than they did in their playoff loss to Buffalo. The Bills’ running game will pose a stiff test, but the Ravens should have the personnel to force Josh Allen into enough third-and-longs. Could Tyler Loop deliver the game-winner in his first career appearance? WIN

Han: The Ravens have beaten the Bills (and by a lot, too), so we know they can. And they will certainly be driven by the bitter taste of last season. A big contract extension for Allen allowed the Bills to have a strong offseason, but the Ravens have the stronger roster. It’s time for them to ruin Allen and his team’s home-field magic. WIN

Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns (Sept. 14, 1 p.m.)

Shaffer: This game shouldn’t be close. It probably will be, but it shouldn’t. WIN

Han: As the Cincinnati Bengals joked in their own schedule release, the biggest challenge here is that you don’t know which of the four healthy Browns quarterbacks to prepare for. WIN

Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions, on ‘Monday Night Football’ (Sept. 22, 8:15 p.m.)

Shaffer: If the Ravens haven’t figured out how to lock down the middle of the field, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta could torment the Ravens all night long. And, if the Lions’ reinforced run defense keeps Derrick Henry under wraps, Aidan Hutchinson could torment the Ravens all night long. LOSS

Han: The Ravens have had trouble against tight ends for the past few years. Now, with uncertainty at inside linebacker, that could be even more of a disadvantage. Throw in the Ravens’ already injured secondary against a good set of receivers, and this could get ugly for the defense. But a Jackson-and-Henry-led offense should keep up, especially in front of a home crowd. WIN

Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 28, 4:25 p.m.)

Shaffer: This game could come down to the teams’ first-round picks. Can Malaki Starks hold his own against the razzle-dazzle of an Andy Reid-coached Chiefs offense? Can Josh Simmons protect Patrick Mahomes’ blind side against an exotic mix of Ravens blitzes? For now, the advantage goes to the healthier rookie. WIN

Han: Unlike in the Bills series, the Ravens have not yet shown they can beat this version of the Chiefs. They may have a roster that matches up, but until they top Mahomes and Reid, I will not pick against the Chiefs. Something always falls their way, and they eke out their wins by a big toe. LOSS

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans (Oct. 5, 1 p.m.)

Shaffer: The Ravens ran over a banged-up and depleted Texans defense on Christmas Day. A much stouter test awaits this season. But is C.J. Stroud any closer to solving the Ravens’ defense? The Texans haven’t scored an offensive touchdown against the Ravens in their past three meetings, all blowout losses. WIN

Han: Stroud has had a breakout season and a letdown season. Now, in Year 3, he has experienced the highs and lows of personal and team play, and it’s time for him to steady his game. He’ll be bolstered by a great draft class and a questionable free-agency class. The Ravens’ roster still outclasses the Texans’. WIN

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 12, 1 p.m.)

Shaffer: Sean McVay has assembled the kind of offensive personnel that can really stress the Ravens’ defense: a downhill, physical running game, a dynamic wide receiver duo (Davante Adams and Puka Nacua) and a creative, strong-armed quarterback (Matthew Stafford). This time, it’s the Rams who come away with a dramatic victory. LOSS

Han: As I write this, I’m sure general manager Eric DeCosta is looking for solutions after starting safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles tendon. But the state of the secondary concerns me, especially against a high-powered offense like the Rams’. The Ravens will also be at the end of an intense, six-week gauntlet. LOSS

Week 7: Bye

Shaffer: A much earlier break than normal for the Ravens — and probably a welcome break, too.

Han: This is the Ravens’ earliest bye in a season since 2020, when they also got Week 7 off.

Week 8: vs. Chicago Bears (Oct. 26, 1 p.m.)

Shaffer: The Bears might be the biggest wild card on the Ravens’ schedule. Will Caleb Williams turn into a Pro Bowl-level performer in Year 2, or throw himself into more trouble? Anything is possible. But the Ravens almost never lose after a bye week. WIN

Han: Even if Williams makes that leap, he won’t reach Jackson’s level. Although the Bears have some solid skill players, they don’t compare to the Ravens’ offensive weapons. And the Ravens’ defense should stand a level above — unless it has another surprisingly weak start to the season. WIN

Week 9: at Miami Dolphins, on ‘Thursday Night Football’ (Oct. 30, 8:15 p.m.)

Shaffer: Another volatile test for the Ravens. Jackson should put on a show in his native South Florida, but who knows what Miami will look like by the season’s midpoint? Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and former Ravens assistant coach Anthony Weaver could all be huge factors in a game with this little turnaround time. WIN

Han: The last two times these teams met, the games were shootouts. The Dolphins took the 2022 game and the Ravens the 2023 matchup, but I don’t think the series will swing back the Dolphins’ way, even at home. Under coordinators Zach Orr and Todd Monken, the Ravens got better as last season went on, and this could mark the halfway point when midyear improvements start to make a difference. The Ravens could get on a roll here. WIN

Week 10: at Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 9, 1 p.m.)

Shaffer: The Vikings had one of the NFL‘s most panic-inducing defenses last season, and Brian Flores is back to hand out more misery from his deep bag of blitzes and pressure packages. If J.J. McCarthy can develop into a competent starter behind an impressive offensive line, Minnesota could be one of the toughest outs in the league. LOSS

Han: A game in Minneapolis could cut the Ravens’ momentum short. The Vikings have young talent mixed with veteran voices on offense, a pairing that helped them to a strong season last year. And their defense has some scary characters who could test the Ravens’ offensive line. LOSS

Week 11: at Cleveland Browns (Nov. 16, 4:25 p.m.)

Shaffer: Jameis Winston isn’t walking through those Huntington Bank Field doors. WIN

Han: The Browns have to deal with their mess for years to come, and it certainly won’t be fixed this season. WIN

Week 12: vs. New York Jets (Nov. 23, 1 p.m.)

Shaffer: With a game against the Bengals just beyond the horizon, the Ravens could get caught looking ahead here. But if Justin Fields wasn’t good enough to lift an anemic Steelers offense last season, how much hope could he really offer the Jets? WIN

Han: The quarterback is certainly younger this time around, but is Fields any better than Aaron Rodgers? This offseason, some big Jets names cleared out, while the Ravens bolstered an already talented group. The biggest question is whether this is one of those games when the Ravens play down to their opponent. WIN

Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Thanksgiving Day game (Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m.)

Shaffer: Since 2019, the Bengals are 1-6 against AFC North opponents in road prime-time games. They’ve also lost four straight games to the Ravens overall. Even if Cincinnati goes for 40 points in Baltimore, doesn’t it feel like the Ravens will find a way to 41? WIN

Han: However they feel about their streak of holiday games, the Ravens haven’t let their fans down in one lately. Hopefully, they won’t weigh themselves down with turkey and mac and cheese. The offense can once again pick apart a weak Bengals defense. WIN

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 7, 1 p.m.)

Shaffer: Mike Tomlin’s divisional voodoo finally seemed to fade late last season. With nearly a week and a half to prepare for the Steelers — and Rodgers, or whoever’s starting at quarterback — the Ravens should run their winning streak in the series to three games. WIN

Han: George Pickens embarrassed the Ravens a few times, but they no longer have to worry about him. Sure, DK Metcalf is in town, but without a quality Steelers quarterback, he’s not of much use. If this game becomes a defensive showdown, it could come down to how Loop performs on a tough stage. WIN

Week 15: at Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 14, 1 p.m.)

Shaffer: Jackson can’t spend the rest of his career beating Joe Burrow ... can he? He’s 6-1 in head-to-head matchups, and he could be 7-1 with a Week 13 win over Cincinnati. At some point, the Bengals will bounce back. Maybe Al Golden and his defense can figure something out after facing the Ravens twice in a three-week span. LOSS

Han: With this road game scheduled for late in the season and out of prime time, I expect it to be closer than the teams’ first matchup. Burrow will do his best, but the strength of the Ravens’ roster will prevail. WIN

Week 16: vs. New England Patriots (Dec. 21, 1 p.m.)

Shaffer: The Ravens can’t afford to drop a conference game this winnable this late in the season. Even if Drake Maye develops into a reliable playmaker, the Patriots’ offensive line could be a year away from competency. WIN

Han: The only proven name on the Patriots’ offense, other than old friend Morgan Moses, is the aging Stefon Diggs, who’s coming off an underwhelming, injury-shortened season. And New England’s defense doesn’t have the star power to slow Jackson. WIN

Week 17: at Green Bay Packers (TBD)

Shaffer: The Packers had a surprisingly good defense last year, and Jaire Alexander would love nothing more than to pick off a pass from Jackson, his former Louisville teammate. If Christian Watson is back to full strength and Matthew Golden is an instant-impact contributor, Matt LaFleur could have Jordan Love in control of a Super Bowl-caliber offense. LOSS

Han: While the Ravens struggled to find their footing, the Packers got off to a hot start last season — including a preseason beatdown of the Ravens. Containing Josh Jacobs and Love may be hard work for a thin defensive line group, but with playoff positioning on the line, the Ravens will find a way. WIN

Week 18: at Pittsburgh Steelers (TBD)

Shaffer: If the Steelers need a win to keep Mike Tomlin’s streak of 18 consecutive non-losing seasons alive, they’re winning. If they don’t, they’re not. Simple as that. WIN

Han: Ravens-Steelers games are always toss-ups. And the Ravens could be locked into a playoff position by now. A game in Pittsburgh seems like their most likely time to collect a final loss. LOSS

Ravens record predictions

Shaffer: 12-5

Han: 13-4