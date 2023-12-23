The Ravens ruled out cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis ahead of their game Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Maulet (knee), who’s played 41% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps this season, missed practice Friday and would have missed Saturday’s had the Ravens practiced, according to the team’s injury report. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Maulet “had a little flare-up there” and was considered day to day. In his absence, the Ravens could turn to cornerbacks Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Rock Ya-Sin in the slot.

Armour-Davis, who’s contributed on special teams in recent weeks, was placed in the concussion protocol in the Ravens’ win Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He did not practice this week.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (foot) is considered questionable, but he’s expected to play Monday. He was a full participant in practice Friday and would have participated fully Saturday.

The 49ers, meanwhile, ruled out starting wide receiver Jauan Jennings, starting defensive tackle Arik Armstead, starting linebacker Oren Burks and reserve tight end Ross Dwelley. Starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring) and reserve running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) are questionable. With Armstead and Hargrave sidelined Sunday, the 49ers allowed 234 rushing yards (7.8 per carry) to the Arizona Cardinals.

Note: Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness on an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The play was Stanley’s last of the game; he entered the concussion protocol afterward and did not return, although he was cleared to practice this week.