When the Ravens finalize their initial 53-man roster in late August, they should have one of the NFL’s most talented teams. The challenge for general manager Eric DeCosta will be figuring out who, exactly, isn’t talented enough.

On paper, only a handful of roster spots are up for grabs. The Ravens are teeming with relatively cheap, young contributors expected to help set the foundation for a perennial Super Bowl contender alongside stars such as quarterback Lamar Jackson and inside linebacker Roquan Smith. After a busy offseason in Owings Mills, this is not a good summer to be on the bubble.

Ahead of the start of training camp next week, here’s a look at how the Ravens could set their roster.

Offense (25)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is beginning his eighth season with the Ravens. (Florence Shen/The Baltimore Banner)

Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush

Rush should be better in training camp than he was during offseason workouts, when he struggled with his accuracy in his first weeks in coordinator Todd Monken’s offense. Devin Leary, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick who struggled mightily in his first preseason, is a long shot to make the 53-man roster in Year 2. But Ravens officials are hopeful he can build on his practice squad experience this summer.

Running back (3): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell

Maybe the position’s most interesting summer subplot: How much will Mitchell play in the preseason? Neither Henry nor Hill got a single snap last summer, and even with Mitchell fully recovered from the knee injury that ended his 2023 season, the Ravens could be cautious with his usage. But they also need to get a look at their kick return candidates, and Mitchell could be one of the top options. Behind him, watch out for Rasheen Ali, a 2024 fifth-round pick. Injuries derailed his first preseason in Baltimore, but he flashed his speed and return ability last season and could be a dark-horse roster candidate.

Wide receiver (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester

The top five are all but set in stone, though camp should help clarify where in the Ravens’ pass-game pecking order they fall. Wester is the biggest question mark. The sixth-round pick had nearly 2,100 receiving yards over his final two seasons at Florida Atlantic and Colorado, but he was relatively anonymous during offseason workouts. If Wester struggles to impress as a receiver in camp, he’ll need to prove his value as a punt returner, where the Ravens need a playmaker. But even that might not be enough to make a crowded roster.

Tight end Isaiah Likely has 108 receptions through his first three seasons. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Tight end/fullback (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

No uncertainty here. Zaire Mitchell-Paden, a Rockville native, spent much of last year on the practice squad and could impress with his good size (6 feet 5, 257 pounds).

Offensive line (10): Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Ben Cleveland, Joseph Noteboom, Emery Jones Jr., Carson Vinson, Garrett Dellinger

The starting five is, for now, easy to project. The back end of the depth chart is harder to figure out. With Cleveland’s trial for an offseason drunken-driving charge in Georgia postponed from Tuesday to Nov. 13, according to a court official, he’ll likely be available at the start of the season. But, if Cleveland’s suspended before Week 1 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the Ravens would lose a solid guard and potential emergency center. He wouldn’t, however, count against their 53-man roster for the duration of his ban.

Tackle Roger Rosengarten and center Tyler Linderbaum are part of the starting offensive line. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Jones, meanwhile, was placed on the non-football-injury/illness list Wednesday. The third-round pick was expected to contend for snaps as a swing tackle and perhaps a starting guard job early in his rookie year, but a lingering shoulder injury will likely sideline him for the start of training camp and perhaps longer. If Jones is on the NFI list when the Ravens finalize their initial 53-man roster — or if he returns to practice, only for the Ravens to tap him with one of their two injured-reserve designations on cut-down day — he would miss at least four games and not cut into their roster space.

Noteboom, a versatile lineman with significant starting experience, and Vinson, a toolsy developmental prospect drafted in the fifth round, should be safe. But the Ravens’ roster uncertainty could open one or more spots for Dellinger, a guard and seventh-round pick; Nick Samac, a center and 2024 seventh-rounder who didn’t play as a rookie; or another on-the-bubble lineman.

Defense (25)

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (center) has started 50 games in the last three seasons. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Defensive line (5): Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, John Jenkins, Aeneas Peebles

Jenkins’ signing helped fill the Ravens’ Michael Pierce-sized hole this offseason and left little room for a surprise up front. C.J. Ravenell and C.J. Okoye both have practice squad experience — Ravenell with the Ravens, Okoye with the Los Angeles Chargers — and, along with undrafted rookie Jayson Jones, could use their good size to fight their way off the roster bubble.

In two seasons with the Ravens, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has 21.5 sacks, the same total he had in five years in New England. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Outside linebacker (5): Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson, Adisa Isaac, Mike Green

David Ojabo, a 2022 second-round pick, seemingly enters Year 4 on the outside looking in. The Ravens returned their three most productive edge rushers, drafted the explosive Green in the second round, should get a healthier Isaac in Year 2 and have tended to start the season with just five outside linebackers on their 53-man roster. Ojabo can help his roster case by doing more not only on the edge but on special teams. Despite appearing in 13 games last season, he played just 24 special teams snaps.

Inside linebacker Jacob Hummel, a trusted special teams player, could see a larger role on defense. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Inside linebacker (4): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan, Jacob Hummel

After Smith, a perennial All-Pro, the Ravens don’t have much proven experience at the position. Hummel’s a trusted special teams player with limited defensive production. Simpson lost his starting job last season. Buchanan, a fourth-round pick, offers a lot of athletic potential, like Simpson, but could struggle with his transition to the NFL. The Ravens are banking on their development to fortify one of the roster’s thinnest positions. Undrafted rookies Jay Higgins and Chandler Martin, who each racked up over 110 tackles last season at Iowa and Memphis, respectively, could vie for a roster spot if one opens up.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins was the Ravens’ No. 1 draft pick in 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Cornerback (7): Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, T.J. Tampa, Bilhal Kone, Robert Longerbeam

The Ravens have high-end potential here but no sure-thing starters outside Humphrey and Wiggins. Alexander’s shutdown potential is clear, but his injury history is worrisome. So is Awuzie’s, and he’s three years removed from his last standout year. The injury-prone Jalyn Armour-Davis has played 172 defensive snaps total over his three seasons in Baltimore. Tampa, a 2024 fourth-round pick, played just 18 snaps himself as a rookie. Kone and Longerbeam are both sixth-round picks.

Even if the Ravens finalize their initial 53-man roster with seven cornerbacks — they took six last year, including the versatile Ar’Darius Washington — there’s probably not enough space to accommodate every draft pick on a rookie contract. And, if undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery can build on his impressive showing in offseason workouts, the competition will be even fiercer.

Safety Kyle Hamilton made 107 tackles last season. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Safety (4): Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Sanoussi Kane, Beau Brade

Washington will likely start the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list after tearing his Achilles tendon in May, but coach John Harbaugh said he’s “counting on him being back” by the end of the year. The Ravens could look for a replacement in free agency — Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon, among others, are still unsigned — which would free Hamilton and Starks to move to the slot more regularly. For now, though, Brade and Kane are in line to build on solid rookie seasons in backup roles.

Special teams (3)

Specialists (3): Tyler Loop, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore

Loop’s battle with undrafted rookie kicker John Hoyland will be one of the Ravens’ most compelling and, perhaps, consequential in camp. If both struggle, DeCosta could bring in veteran help. Stout, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and can set himself up for a strong 2025.