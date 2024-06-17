Ravens coach John Harbaugh got one last long look at his team Thursday. So did general manager Eric DeCosta.

When Ravens coaches and front-office officials reconvene in late July for training camp, they’ll have just about a month to figure out how to pare their 91-man roster to 53. Organized team activities and last week’s mandatory minicamp were enlightening. Training camp and the preseason should be decisive.

Here’s a way-too-early look at how the Ravens could set their roster ahead of their Week 1 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Offense (24)

Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Josh Johnson

Devin Leary’s roster spot could depend on his camp and preseason performance. If the sixth-round pick looks like a quarterback who can help the Ravens this season, they’d likely have no choice but to include him among their 53. If he looks like a project who’s a year or two away, it’d be hard to imagine the NFL’s 31 other teams feeling too differently. Plus, under a new league rule, the Ravens could designate Leary as their emergency quarterback from the practice squad an unlimited number of times this season.

Running back (3): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali

Under another new league rule, on the NFL’s cut-down day, teams can place up to two players on injured reserve who are designated to return. (In years past, teams had to keep injured players on their initial 53-man roster, then move them to IR a day later.) Keaton Mitchell figures to be on that list this fall, which would sideline him for at least the Ravens’ first four games. Harbaugh said last month that the speedster is expected to be cleared to return from last year’s season-ending knee injury “sometime during the season.”

Wide receiver (5): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace

The battle for WR5 — and the push for a potential WR6 — should be one of the most compelling in training camp. Wallace has valuable special teams experience, but will the NFL’s new kickoff rules favor bigger players? Malik Cunningham flashed his potential in minicamp, but he’s new to the position and his special teams value is unclear. Sean Ryan is a dark-horse option after a year on the Ravens’ practice squad. Undrafted rookies Isaiah Washington and Dayton Wade look capable of playing their way into the mix, too.

Tight end/fullback (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Patrick Ricard

The Ravens should have one of the NFL’s best tight end rooms. Ricard entered camp last summer with uncertainty — he wasn’t cleared to return from offseason hip surgery until early August — but he’s healthy this offseason and has an established role in coordinator Todd Monken’s offense.

Offensive tackle (4): Ronnie Stanley, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Patrick Mekari

With Harbaugh looking to finalize the Ravens’ starting offensive line by their preseason opener, Faalele’s place in the right guard battle should become clear early. If he lines up inside often in camp, as he did in minicamp, Rosengarten would have to be the prohibitive favorite at right tackle. Offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said last week that Mekari is a starting-level talent but one the Ravens prefer to have as a versatile backup. Julian Pearl was one of the Ravens’ more well-regarded undrafted signings and could be worth keeping.

Interior offensive line (6): Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Ben Cleveland, Josh Jones, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Nick Samac

Linderbaum is the only sure-thing starter inside. Minicamp was largely inconclusive at the two open guard spots; Harbaugh said last week he didn’t expect linemen to separate until the pads come on in training camp. Jones could also be in the mix at tackle, where he has starting experience.

Defense (26)

Outside linebacker David Ojabo participated in individual drills in minicamp, but his rehabilitation from last year’s season-ending ACL injury could limit his involvement in team drills. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Defensive line (5): Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Brent Urban

The Ravens went into Week 1 last season with this group, and it’s hard to imagine any changes this year. The line was among the league’s most durable in 2023; Madubuike, Pierce, Jones and Urban played every game, and the only one Washington missed was because of a healthy scratch.

Outside linebacker (6): Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo, Adisa Isaac, Malik Hamm

Injuries are the big worry here. Ojabo participated in individual drills in minicamp, but his rehabilitation from last year’s season-ending ACL injury could limit his involvement in team drills. A hamstring injury kept Isaac out of organized team activities and minicamp. Oweh has dealt with minor ailments throughout his career. Malik Harrison’s experience at outside linebacker gives the Ravens roster flexibility, but it could also cost Hamm, who missed his rookie season with an ankle injury, a roster spot.

Inside linebacker (4): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Malik Harrison, Chris Board

Board is effectively replacing Del’Shawn Phillips, who led the Ravens in special teams snaps last season, played sparingly on defense (81 snaps) and signed in free agency with the Houston Texans. Josh Ross has played in just five games over his two years in Baltimore, but with his special teams value, he could be another contender for a roster spot.

Cornerback (7): Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Nate Wiggins, Arthur Maulet, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams, T.J. Tampa

The Ravens went into last season with seven cornerbacks — not including Ar’Darius Washington, who’s now listed as a safety — and could end up with the same roster allotment this year. Williams’ spot might be the most tenuous; sidelined by a pair of ankle operations, he appeared in just one game last season. Trayvon Mullen, a former second-round pick who missed last season with a toe injury, is a cousin of Lamar Jackson and could play himself into the mix.

Safety (4): Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Ar’Darius Washington, Sanoussi Kane

Harbaugh said last week that Washington, who played regularly in the slot last year before a chest injury sidelined him for much of the season, has “already established himself.” But, with the Ravens’ reliance on three-safety sets, they’ll keep their options open. Kane and undrafted rookie Beau Brade have experience playing in the slot and the box, which should help in their push for a roster spot.

Special teams (3)

Specialists (3): Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore

Moore is back after missing last season with a torn Achilles tendon. The biggest curiosity here is how Tucker fares with the NFL’s new kickoff rules — and how seriously Stout might be considered for the job.