Ravens acquire pick to draft USC G Andrew Vorhees in seventh round

The Ravens traded a 2024 sixth-round pick to get back into this year’s draft and select USC guard Andrew Vorhees in the seventh round Saturday, a surprise late addition to their smaller-than-usual class.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay had previously ranked Vorhees as the No. 115 overall player in this year’s class, but the lineman tore his right ACL during the NFL scouting combine, according to ESPN. Voorhees, the sixth member of the Ravens’ draft haul, is expected to sit out this year as he rehabilitates the knee.

“Andrew is a player who we’ve admired, and the opportunity to trade back in to get him was too appealing,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We are getting a tough and physical competitor who is polished and experienced. We have every expectation that he will. be playing winning football for us in 2024, and this is a move that really solidified our line for the coming years.”

2022 stats: Played 720 snaps at left guard over 11 games, allowing two sacks and one quarterback hit, according to Pro Football Focus.

Measurables: 6-6, 310 pounds, completed 38 bench press reps with a torn ACL.

NFL.com profile: “Guard prospect with five years of starting experience that shows itself with consistency and football IQ. Vorhees is a technically sound run blocker with a repeatable process. His range laterally and to the second level will be a little limited, but he’s an even-paced drive blocker, using excellent positioning, leveraged hands and churning legs. He needs to get quicker with inside hands in pass protection and guard against trying to protect his edges with his hands rather than a foot slide. The injury he suffered during his NFL Scouting Combine workout could cause him to fall in the draft, but he has the potential to become a starter when he’s fully healthy.”

Team need: As the Banner’s Jonas Shaffer noted following the selection of Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, the Ravens have an opening at left guard following the departure of Ben Powers in free agency. While Vorhees likely won’t play next season, he could be in the mix for significant playing time in 2024 after he’s fully recovered from his injury.

Highlights: