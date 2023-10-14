LONDON — The Ravens activated Keaton Mitchell off injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for the rookie running back to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Mitchell, who fills the last open spot on the Ravens’ 53-man roster, opened the season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder in the preseason. He had seven carries for 42 yards (6 yards per carry), two catches for 15 yards and four kickoff returns for 101 yards in the preseason, when his speed again stood out. Mitchell joins a running back rotation led by Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

The 5-foot-8, 191-pound Mitchell is the son of former Ravens safety Anthony Mitchell, who won Super Bowl XXXV with the franchise during the 2000 season. The younger Mitchell averaged 6.5 yards per carry and rushed for 3,027 yards over three seasons at East Carolina but went undrafted this spring.