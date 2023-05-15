Ravens add offensive line help, sign Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher

Published on: May 15, 2023 5:24 PM EDT

Sam Mustipher #67 of the Chicago Bears looks on in the second half during the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

The Ravens signed former Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher on Monday, adding a three-year starter who should bolster their offensive line depth.

Mustipher, an Owings Mills native who played at Good Counsel and collegiately at Notre Dame, started 40 games over four seasons in Chicago. He reached free agency after Chicago declined to tender him this offseason. Terms of the Ravens’ deal were not disclosed.

Mustipher, 26, gives the Ravens another option in the middle of their offensive line. After Trystan Colon signed with the New York Jets this offseason, the team had only two players with experience at center: starter Tyler Linderbaum and Patrick Mekari, who’s been most effectively as a swing tackle.

The 6-foot-2, 332-pound Mustipher played over 2,600 snaps at center for Chicago, according to Pro Football Focus. Over the past two seasons, he was penalized nine times and allowed three sacks and 48 quarterback pressures.

Mustipher went undrafted in 2019. His brother, PJ, a defensive tackle who played at McDonogh and Penn State, signed with the Denver Broncos last month after he also went undrafted.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.