Ravens add offensive line help, sign Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher

The Ravens signed former Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher on Monday, adding a three-year starter who should bolster their offensive line depth.

Mustipher, an Owings Mills native who played at Good Counsel and collegiately at Notre Dame, started 40 games over four seasons in Chicago. He reached free agency after Chicago declined to tender him this offseason. Terms of the Ravens’ deal were not disclosed.

Mustipher, 26, gives the Ravens another option in the middle of their offensive line. After Trystan Colon signed with the New York Jets this offseason, the team had only two players with experience at center: starter Tyler Linderbaum and Patrick Mekari, who’s been most effectively as a swing tackle.

The 6-foot-2, 332-pound Mustipher played over 2,600 snaps at center for Chicago, according to Pro Football Focus. Over the past two seasons, he was penalized nine times and allowed three sacks and 48 quarterback pressures.

Mustipher went undrafted in 2019. His brother, PJ, a defensive tackle who played at McDonogh and Penn State, signed with the Denver Broncos last month after he also went undrafted.