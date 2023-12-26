SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Ravens’ statement win Monday night didn’t end the AFC’s race for the No. 1 seed. But it did keep them squarely ahead of a thinning pack of challengers.

After a 33-19 victory over the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens (12-3) are heavy favorites to earn home-field advantage in the AFC, with approximately 74% odds entering Week 17, according to The New York Times’ playoff picture.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ upset loss Monday to the Las Vegas Raiders left just two other teams in the running. The AFC South-leading Miami Dolphins (11-4), who face the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday, have the second-best odds (25%), followed by the Cleveland Browns (10-5), at a slim 1%.

With a win on New Year’s Eve, the Ravens would secure the conference’s top seed for the second time in five years. With a loss, the Ravens would need some help — and a Week 18 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers could loom large. Here’s a look at the team’s playoff scenarios over the next two weeks.

How the Ravens can claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed

Beat the Dolphins Lose to the Dolphins and beat the Steelers AND Dolphins lose to the Buffalo Bills (Week 18)

How the Ravens can win the AFC North without claiming the AFC’s No. 1 seed

Lose to the Dolphins and beat the Steelers AND Dolphins beat the Bills Lose to the Dolphins and Steelers AND Browns lose to the New York Jets (Week 17) or Cincinnati Bengals (Week 18)

How the Browns can win the AFC North