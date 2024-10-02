Ravens slot cornerback Arthur Maulet was a limited participant in his return to practice Wednesday, bringing him one step closer to his season debut.

Maulet missed the Ravens’ first four games as he recovered from arthroscopic knee surgery and had a knee/hamstring designation on Wednesday’s injury report. The team has 21 days to activate Maulet, who was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Coach John Harbaugh previously said Maulet could be a candidate to play in Sunday’s AFC North opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Arthur is one of those guys that you feel his energy even when he’s not playing — on the sideline, he was into it,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “He was flying around; he knew all the calls; he was coaching guys up. He was looking forward to coming back. And, to see him back, it’s a little bit of a process. You’ve been down for four or five weeks. He’s going to have to ramp his way back in; we’ll see day to day how he does with that, but it’s great to have him out there.”

The Ravens have good depth in the slot, where safeties Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington and cornerback Marlon Humphrey have all played significant snaps. But Maulet was one of the team’s standouts in offseason workouts and training camp, building on a 2023 season in which he impressed with his blitzing ability and tight coverage.

Starting left guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle) and rotational defensive lineman Michael Pierce (shoulder), both of whom missed Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, also returned to Wednesday’s session, meaning all 52 players on the Ravens’ active roster were practicing. Vorhees was limited, while Pierce was a full participant. Defensive lineman Brent Urban (neck) and inside linebacker Chris Board (ankle) were also limited.

Rookie running back Rasheen Ali (neck) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) remain on injured reserve. Running back Keaton Mitchell, meanwhile, is on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, but he’s expected to be activated in the second half of the season.

“The schedule was to be back this season,” Harbaugh said of Mitchell, who averaged 8.4 yards per carry as a rookie. “Exactly when that [return date] would be, we’re probably closer to understanding that now, just because we’re closer toward the end of that. But you couldn’t really pin it down yet. He’s not close enough yet to really talk about it, but he’s doing really well.”