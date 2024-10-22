The Ravens have activated Arthur Maulet off injured reserve, clearing the way for the cornerback to make his season debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Maulet started the season on IR after recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery that he underwent in training camp. He returned to practice Oct. 2, but a hamstring injury delayed his comeback. His return to game action could prove timely after cornerback Marlon Humphrey, an important slot defender, was knocked out of Monday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. Humphrey was scheduled to undergo further testing in Baltimore on Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh said after the game, but the team has not yet provided an update on his status.

Maulet played 14 games for the Ravens last season, starting three. He usually lined up inside, where he ranked among the NFL’s best cornerbacks in limiting separation, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with an interception, two sacks and 37 tackles for one of the NFL’s best pass defenses — a unit that has taken a significant step back without him and coordinator Mike Macdonald this year.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens waived inside linebacker Josh Ross. Ross has appeared in all seven games for the team this season and ranks fifth in special teams snaps (138).