Quarterback Lamar Jackson led a furious second-half comeback, and the Ravens held off the Cincinnati Bengals 35-34 in a crucial AFC North matchup on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Ravens scored 28 of the game’s final 41 points over the final 20 minutes of regulation, taking the lead for good on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to wide receiver Rashod Bateman with 1:49 remaining. But, after allowing a last-minute touchdown, they had to stop a 2-point conversion attempt, forcing an incompletion on quarterback Joe Burrow’s tight-window throw to tight end Tanner Hudson, and recover an onside kick.

Jackson, who led the Ravens on the 11-play, 75-yard go-ahead drive, finished 25-for-33 for 290 yards and four touchdowns. He also had six carries for 34 yards as the Ravens completed their season sweep of the Bengals (4-6) and improved to 7-3.

After a sleepy first half, the teams traded blows late in the fourth quarter. Tight end Mark Andrews gave the Ravens their first lead all game on an 18-yard touchdown catch with just under six minutes remaining. Burrow hit wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown on the Bengals’ next play from scrimmage to tie the game at 28.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

After Bateman’s touchdown on the ensuing drive, Cincinnati seemed to have evened the score with a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown march, but the Bengals decided to go for 2. Burrow, whose 392-yard, five-touchdown effort in Week 5 ended with an overtime home loss, watched Thursday night end with similar disappointment.

He went 34-for-56 for 428 yards and four touchdowns against a Ravens defense that lost star safety Kyle Hamilton late in the first half to an ankle injury. Chase had 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including the 70-yard score, a 67-yarder early in the third quarter and the would-be tying 5-yard score in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens struck back in the second half with two highlight-reel individual efforts. Jackson scrambled for a 10-yard gain to the Bengals’ 1 after fading far back in the pocket, eluding a Cincinnati pass rush that seemingly had him cornered, then tiptoeing down the right sideline. Running back Derrick Henry rumbled in one play later to cut the Ravens’ deficit to 21-14.

On the Ravens’ next drive, Jackson found wide receiver Tylan Wallace for a first-down gain on third-and-2 near the left sideline. Wallace slipped away from cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, stiff-armed trailing linebacker Logan Wilson, then stiff-armed safety Geno Stone, a longtime Ravens teammate who had an angle on him, and somehow avoided stepping out of bounds. He all but strolled into the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown catch.

The Ravens entered halftime trailing 14-7 after their worst offensive half all season. They had just 102 total yards and 71 passing yards, leading to a trio of three-and-outs and a hurry-up drive that ended near midfield when wide receiver Diontae Johnson couldn’t get out of bounds. Henry had just 22 yards on six carries.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pour one out for Burrow

In Week 5, Bengals quarterback Burrow went 30-for-39 for 392 yards and five touchdowns and an interception against the Ravens — and lost in overtime after an astounding second-half defensive collapse. On Thursday, he went 34-for-56 for 428 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens — and lost in the final minute after an astounding second-half defensive collapse. His problem in both games was that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was on the other side of the field, wheeling and dealing. If either loss keeps Cincinnati out of the playoffs, the Ravens can take some satisfaction knowing they had a hand in the Bengals’ disappointing season.

— Jonas Shaffer, Ravens reporter

Discipline is still the Ravens’ biggest problem

How many weeks can we go with the Ravens being flagged more times than their opponents? How many more weeks will we see the secondary have catastrophic communication breakdowns leading to touchdowns? How many timeouts will the Ravens throw away on bad challenges or to avoid penalties? We’ve said many times that Baltimore is its own biggest enemy — these kinds of mistakes in Week 10 are the strongest evidence of that sentiment.

We all know this offense is amazing, and Lamar Jackson did what he almost always does and bailed the team out with a spectacular performance. Kudos to Tylan Wallace and his 84-yard TD reception down the sideline. But make no mistake: If the Ravens continue to play while throwing this much caution to the wind, they will definitely not be hoisting the Lombardi this season. Winning teams don’t mess up this much.

– Kyle Goon, columnist

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Never out of it

This game was filled with improbable moments but, with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, anything is possible. From the 14-point comeback to multiple plays that left jaws hanging open across the nation, the Ravens countered a slow start with an exciting finish. Jackson, of course, had multiple plays that showed why he’s a two-time, maybe three-time MVP. He eluded the rush, escaping through the narrowest of gaps. On one play, he had a 4% chance of gaining a first down, according to Next Gen Stats, but after 10 seconds of scrambling, he went for it and crossed the first-down marker. An unlikely hero, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who is better known for his special teams contributions, also had an improbable play. On his 84-yard touchdown, he came within millimeters of stepping out of bounds yet maintained momentum down the field. The last time the Ravens played the Bengals, a win felt unlikely, too, because of the defense’s inability to get a stop. This time, the defense played better, yet the Ravens still pulled off quite the comeback.

— Giana Han, Ravens reporter