CINCINNATI — Ravens left guard Andrew Vorhees is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the second straight matchup he’s missed because of an ankle injury.

Vorhees was considered questionable entering the Ravens’ AFC North opener and was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Instead, the Ravens are expected to tur to Patrick Mekari, who started in Vorhees’ place against the Buffalo Bills in their Week 4 win. With Mekari at left guard and rookie Roger Rosengarten at right tackle, the Ravens rushed for 271 yards and allowed just one sack and three quarterback hits of Lamar Jackson.

Wide receiver-returner Deonty Harty (knee), who was also questionable despite a week of full practice participation, was deactivated as well (Tylan Wallace is expected to return kicks for Baltimore). Cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring) and running back Rasheen Ali (neck), who were designated to return from injured reserve last week, are inactive.

Rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker, rookie offensive lineman Nick Samac, rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and rookie safety Beau Brade are healthy scratches.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Bengals, meanwhile, ruled out starting slot cornerback Mike Hilton (knee), a longtime starter in their secondary. Hilton has played 68% of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps this year. Starting defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) is also inactive. He’s started two games this season and recorded seven tackles.

Wide receiver Trent Irwin, tight ends Tanner McLahlan and Tanner Hudson and defensive end Cedric Johnson are also inactive for the Bengals.