Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, sidelined by injuries, will miss Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Neither practiced during the Ravens’ short week after leaving Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns with knee and calf injuries, respectively. Coach John Harbaugh on Monday called them “day-to-day” and said the injuries were not considered long term.

Patrick Mekari started at left tackle against Cincinnati in Week 2 and shut down star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who could be limited after hyperextending his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans.

Humphrey, like Stanley, also missed the Ravens’ September win over the Bengals, but the pass defense held quarterback Joe Burrow to 222 yards (5.4 per attempt) and two touchdowns on 27-for-41 passing, along with an interception. Cincinnati will be without starting wide receiver Tee Higgins on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Broderick Washington, who’s started five games but has had a limited impact this season, is a healthy scratch, along with rookie offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) and Josh Johnson (emergency third quarterback) are also inactive.

