Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive lineman Brent Urban have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with injuries, while quarterback Lamar Jackson is again set to start despite a limited week of practice.

Likely (hamstring), who has 24 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns and has played 60% of the Ravens’ offensive snaps this season, missed the team’s walk-through Monday and practice Tuesday. He was also estimated to be missing Wednesday’s walk-through. Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar will likely have increased workloads on “Thursday Night Football.”

Urban (concussion), who hasn’t practiced since being knocked out of the Ravens’ Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns, will miss his second straight game. Defensive linemen Travis Jones (ankle) and Broderick Washington (knee) were estimated to be full participants Wednesday, but with Michael Pierce on injured reserve, the team could elevate Chris Wormley and Josh Tupou from the practice squad again.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) is doubtful after a limited week of practice. Running backs Keaton Mitchell (knee) and Rasheen Ali (ankle) are questionable. Mitchell would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to make his season debut.

The Bengals, meanwhile, could be down several key starters. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (quadriceps), who had nine catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5, did not practice this week and is doubtful for Thursday’s game. Overall, Higgins has 29 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns this season.

B.J. Hill (ribs), who has ESPN’s highest run stop win rate among defensive tackles, is questionable after being a limited participant in Wednesday’s walk-through. Left tackle Orlando Brown (knee/fibula), who has ESPN’s highest pass block win rate among offensive tackles, is also questionable after limited participation Tuesday and Wednesday. Hill was knocked out of the Bengals’ win over Las Vegas, while Brown missed the game.

Reserve wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin), the team’s starting punt and kickoff returner, is doubtful and could be inactive for his second straight game.

This story will be updated.