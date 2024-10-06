CINCINNATI — Kicker Justin Tucker’s 24-yard field goal in overtime gave the Ravens a thrilling 41-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North instant-classic shootout Sunday.

Tucker’s game-winner came minutes after Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed from 53 yards, handing the Ravens new life after a crucial overtime fumble by quarterback Lamar Jackson had seemed to spoil a heroic comeback effort.

Jackson went 26-for-42 for 348 yards and four touchdowns, going blow for blow in the second half with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (30-for-39 for 392 yards, five touchdowns and one interception), who torched the Ravens’ secondary until late. Running back Derrick Henry’s 51-yard run down the left sideline on the Ravens’ second overtime drive set up Tucker’s decisive kick.

With the win, the 3-2 Ravens distanced themselves from the 1-4 Bengals in the AFC North ahead of a crucial Week 6 game against the surprising Washington Commanders (who beat the Browns 34-13 Sunday).

The Bengals, who were held to seven points over the game’s first 29 minutes, at one point scored touchdowns on four straight drives, retaking a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Ravens nearly matched them, reaching the end zone on their first three second-half drives and scoring on all four.

But after cornerback Marlon Humphrey picked off a Burrow pass, with the Ravens trailing 38-35 with 3:05 remaining, they had a chance to pull ahead for the first time in the second half. They had to settle for a field goal. Tucker’s 55-yarder evened the score with 1:35 remaining, and the Ravens forced a three-and-out to send the game to overtime.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers led the Ravens with seven catches for 111 yards. Bengals star wideout Ja’Marr Chase had 193 yards and two touchdowns, while running mate Tee Higgins had 83 yards and two scores.

The game’s momentum swung in the second quarter, after returner Tylan Wallace — filling in for the injured Deonte Harty — watched a catchable punt fall and bounce to the Ravens’ 2. An apparent blown assignment on a handoff to Henry led to a safety by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, cutting the Ravens’ lead to 14-9.

Questionable clock management and play-calling gave Cincinnati one last shot before halftime. The Bengals took over at their 21-yard line with 34 seconds remaining. They needed just 29, Burrow hitting Chase downfield for a 41-yard touchdown to give Cincinnati its first lead. A successful 2-point conversion made it 17-14 at halftime.

The Bengals added to their advantage early in the third quarter, as Burrow found Higgins for a 5-yard touchdown on third-and-goal. The Ravens answered with a quick-strike score to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 24-21, then promptly gave up a 70-yard touchdown drive. A 92-yard scoring march cut the Bengals’ lead to 31-28 on the next drive. A 70-yard catch-and-run by Chase on Cincinnati’s next play from scrimmage reestablished its 10-point margin.

Justin Tucker's first field goal this season from more than 50 yards couldn't have come at a better time. It tied the game late, and he would win it in overtime. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Lamar’s statement game

One of the first things Derrick Henry said after the game was that Lamar Jackson’s the best player in the NFL. After all we saw today — the incredible highs and the very rare lows — who’s going to tell him otherwise? Even with the Ravens’ running game bottled up, even with the Ravens’ defense turning into a sieve, Jackson put the offense on his shoulders and carried it back to Baltimore with a win. In the aftermath of the comeback, even Jackson’s overtime fumble seems like a funny footnote, as if he were giving the defense another chance to prove itself. Joe Burrow was great, but Jackson was greater.

— Jonas Shaffer, Ravens editor

I am (mostly) speechless

It turns out that 3 1/2 hours of football can contain lifetimes. The Ravens’ defense was shredded. The Ravens’ defense redeemed itself. Lamar Jackson was incredible in the second half, putting the team on his back. Jackson’s fumble in overtime was nearly a backbreaking mistake. Derrick Henry had a quiet afternoon. A long Henry run basically clinched this game.

Also: Justin Tucker is clutch again. ... Who knew?

We do need to draw special attention to the highs of Jackson in a game when he mostly answered the call and helped tie up a shootout. A long time from now, when Jackson is enshrined in Canton, they’ll play the highlight of him stiff-arming Sam Hubbard to the ground, then throwing a touchdown to Isaiah Likely across his body. The two-time MVP reminded us who he is with a masterpiece in the second half, including three touchdown passes and a lot of game-extending wizardry that only he is capable of conjuring. A defense that had been massacred by Joe Burrow and his elite receivers helped bring it home and improve the Ravens to 8-0 when Jackson throws four or more TD passes.

— Kyle Goon, columnist

The ugliest of wins

The Ravens didn’t deserve to be here. Five minutes left in overtime with a chance to win. The defense had played terribly for the majority of the game. A strong start and a strong finish sandwiched four straight Bengals touchdowns in the second half. Sloppy special teams play put them in difficult positions on offense. The offense had a strong game, highlighted by quarterback Lamar Jackson’s lights-out performance — but his fumble in overtime should have led to a loss.

But a missed field goal — not by Justin Tucker this time — gave them one more shot. And Derrick Henry, whom the Ravens had underutilized after saying he was an essential part of their offensive identity, put it away. It goes down as a win. But a good portion of this team is going to be very upset with its performance.

— Giana Han, Ravens reporter

DANGER: Live ammo

The Ravens entered Sunday having allowed the most explosive pass plays — defined as gains of 20 or more yards — in the NFL this season. The Bengals made sure their division rival didn’t lose their spot at the top of the rankings.

Baltimore was hurt repeatedly by massive chunk plays, such as the 41-yard bomb to Ja’Marr Chase right before halftime and the screen pass that Chase took 70 yards to the house in the fourth quarter. As great as Zach Orr’s defense has been at stopping the run through five weeks — the Ravens held the Bengals to just 59 rushing yards — it’s been that bad at limiting huge gains through the air. That has to change before Washington comes to Baltimore next week.

Still, Jackson showed everyone yet again why he’s a two-time MVP. And, by pushing the Bengals to 1-4, he just made the Ravens’ path to another AFC North crown that much easier.

— Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host

Simply a classic

We’ll remember this one for a long time. But I’d like to step back from the epic finish for a moment.

The next time somebody shrugs indifferently when talk turns to special teams play, remind them of this game. Ravens punt returner Deonte Harty was ruled out before it, leaving Tylan Wallace to field punts. He failed to do so in the second quarter, allowing one to be downed at the 2-yard line. Two plays later, the Bengals had a safety and so much momentum.

After that, Baltimore’s defense seemed to cave. The Bengals have good receivers, sure, but they also picked up on how disorganized the Ravens’ secondary has been this year and exploited it. They created congestion at the line, often using three receivers to one side of the line, and trusted that Baltimore’s corners and safeties would misdiagnose or fail to fight through. They were right, especially on third down. Marlon Humphrey came up with a pivotal interception, but everything before that was inexcusable.

Lamar Jackson heroically kept the Ravens in the game — and did so by rediscovering tight end Mark Andrews and focusing on receiver Zay Flowers, both good signs — and played one of the best games of his illustrious career. His mistake toward the end was erased by a mistake from Cincinnati’s special teams, and Derrick Henry stepped in to secure the win.

— Chris Korman, editor