Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews practiced fully Friday for the first time since suffering a quadriceps injury in training camp and could make his season debut in Sunday’s AFC North opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andrews, who sat out the season-opening win against the Houston Texans, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and told reporters that, “God willing,” he would play against Cincinnati.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) were ruled out after missing the week of practice. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday that there was no update on Williams’ long-term availability; he’s not expected to return soon and could miss the rest of the season.

Patrick Mekari and Sam Mustipher are set to replace Stanley and Linderbaum, respectively, who started every game as a rookie last season for the Ravens. Defensive back Brandon Stephens and cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin are the top three cornerbacks with Humphrey sidelined. Geno Stone will take over for Williams at safety, as he did last season.

The Bengals, meanwhile, will enter their home opener in good health. Backup running back Chris Evans (hamstring), backup defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) and backup outside linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) are questionable for Sunday’s game.