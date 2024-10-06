The Ravens (2-2) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Here’s what you need to know about their Week 5 matchup.

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Coverage map:

Blue: Ravens at Bengals. Red: Bills at Texans. Green: Colts at Jaguars. (506Sports.com)

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: Compass Media Networks (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM), 98 Rock (97.9 FM) and SiriusXM Radio Chs. 132, 382 (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); WLZL El Zol (107.9 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)

Forecast: Low to mid-80s, mostly sunny

Line: Ravens by 2.5 (as of Saturday night) | Over-under: 48.5 points

Uniforms: The Ravens will wear white jerseys and purple pants.

History: The Ravens lead the all-time series 30-27, including a season sweep last year.

The big question: Can the Bengals stop the Ravens’ running game? Cincinnati’s defense is 25th in the NFL in rushing defense (145.5 yards allowed per game) but has the league’s worst rushing success rate, according to TruMedia, which measures the percentage of plays with positive expected points added. The Ravens rushed for 274 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and 271 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The Bengals should have some reinforcements up front, but they’re largely unproven.

Players to watch: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews doesn’t have a catch since Week 3, and he’s run just 18 routes total over the past two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus. Coach John Harbaugh isn’t concerned, pointing to his impact as a blocker in the Ravens’ run game. “Mark Andrews is going to definitely have big games here catching the ball,” he said Monday. With Bengals starting slot cornerback Mike Hilton unlikely to play after missing practice, Andrews should have favorable matchups over the middle of the field.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has averaged 271.3 passing yards per game over the past three weeks, throwing seven touchdowns and one interception, and he wasn’t sacked in a 34-24 win last Sunday over the Carolina Panthers. Former Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has kept Burrow’s blind side well protected. Brown has allowed one sack and just six pressures this season, according to PFF. Ravens outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh will test Brown and rookie right tackle Amarius Mims all game.

Injury report: The Ravens ruled out cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring), who returned to practice last week but hasn’t been activated from injured reserve. Starting left guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle) and wide receiver-returner Deonte Harty (knee) are questionable but participated fully in Friday’s practice.

Bengals starting defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) is doubtful after missing the week of practice. Hilton is questionable after sitting out the week, too. Defensive linemen Myles Murphy (knee) and McKinnley Jackson (knee) are questionable but expected to make their season debuts.