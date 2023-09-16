Ravens activate C Sam Mustipher, RB Melvin Gordon III vs. Bengals; two defenders fined

Published 9/16/2023 4:31 p.m. EDT

Baltimore Ravens center Sam Mustipher (61) waits for his teammates to reach the field during warmups of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, August 12, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

With Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sam Mustipher was promoted from the practice squad Saturday.

Mustipher, an Owings Mills native, is expected to start. He played five snaps on offense in Week 1 after Linderbaum hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ win over the Houston Texans. Mustipher started 40 games over his three years with the Chicago Bears.

Running back Melvin Gordon III was also activated for Week 2, giving the Ravens another option in the backfield. He’ll join Justice Hill and Gus Edwards, who are expected to carry the load in the wake of starter J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

Note: Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike was fined a combined $21,854 for unnecessary roughness on two face mask penalties against the Texans. Defensive back Brandon Stephens was fined $7,251 for unnecessary roughness on a big hit against the Texans that was deemed legal.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

