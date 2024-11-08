The Ravens won’t have to face one-half of the duo of dangerous Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers in their second game against the division rival.

When the teams released their inactive lists ahead of Thursday night’s game, wide receiver Tee Higgins was among them. Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are quarterback Joe Burrow’s top targets.

Considering the results of the last Ravens-Bengals game (when Burrow threw for 392 yards) and the state of the Ravens secondary and pass rush, Higgins’ absence makes a difference. The wide receiver has made 29 catches for 341 yards in five games this season, but he has been battling a quadriceps injury.

As the Ravens prepare to try to slow the Bengals passing attack, they are mostly healthy in the secondary. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) is on the inactive list, as is newly acquired cornerback Tre’Davious White, who has not yet practiced with the team.

The Ravens are thin up front, with nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve and defensive end Brent Urban inactive with a concussion. They elevated nose tackle Josh Tupou to help with depth.

They also waived outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue to make room on the 53-man roster for running back Keaton Mitchell, who came off the physically-unable-to-perform list. Outside linebacker David Ojabo is active for the first time in two games and will likely replace Ngakoue in the pass rush.

The Ravens also put outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, running back Rasheen Ali and center Nick Samac, all rookies, on the inactive list.

The Bengals will also be missing offensive lineman and former Raven Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin), who are battling injuries, along with defensive end Cedric Johnson, halfback Kendall Milton and tight end Tanner McLachlan.