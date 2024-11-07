The Ravens (6-3) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

The secondary is determined. It ought to be enough.

It spoke volumes to me this week that Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton talked about accountability for the defense’s struggles of late, which have left first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr under a microscope. Looking back on the Ravens’ narrow victory over Cincinnati, a lot of the errors were coverage mismatches that featured dazzling catches by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. With Higgins’ status in doubt this week, the Ravens should be able to focus more on Chase and limit Joe Burrow’s big-play ability. They can learn from the coverages they messed up last time.

On the offensive side, I don’t really have any questions. In the last matchup, Lamar Jackson produced one of the best second-half performances I’ve ever seen. If the Ravens can play from ahead, they should have more success integrating Derrick Henry throughout the evening. With the Ravens facing a beat-up defense that should struggle to cover their pass catchers, that feels like a lopsided mismatch that favors a red-hot Baltimore attack, especially at home. — Kyle Goon, columnist

Ravens 38, Bengals 27

Defense needs to carry momentum from Denver game

The Bengals are on a roll, but it can’t compare to the momentum of Lamar Jackson. Just a few days ago, he tore apart a strong Broncos defense without running the ball himself. He’s already proven to the Bengals he can win in a shootout, with or without the help of his defense (ignoring that Browns game).

The defense, again, will be the question. It looked a bit better against the Broncos, although Bo Nix is no Joe Burrow, nor does he have targets like Ja’Marr Chase. Maybe the win against Denver will provide the defense the boost it needs to play to its potential. But Burrow is not a guy you can give time to work. Both the pass rush and the secondary need to step up to determine whether this is a close one and how hard Jackson needs to work to carry the team. — Giana Han, reporter

Ravens 28, Bengals 24

Ravens roll as injuries take their toll

The Bengals don’t have a lot of great players. This week, they don’t have a lot of injury luck, either. With the Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround, Cincinnati could be without a big-play wide receiver (Tee Higgins), its top offensive lineman (left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.) and its top defensive tackle (B.J. Hill). And the Bengals had already lost running back Zack Moss and tight end Erick All to long-term injuries.

Joe Burrow carved up the Ravens’ secondary in their Week 5 meeting, but prime-time crowds at M&T Bank Stadium usually complicate things for offenses before the snap. And, if the Broncos’ well-regarded defense couldn’t stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens last week, it’s hard to see Cincinnati faring much better. — Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Ravens 31, Bengals 21

It’s Roquan Smith’s time to shine

At some point, Roquan Smith has to get going. Ten months ago, Smith looked like the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL, save perhaps San Francisco’s Fred Warner. In nine games this season, he has yet to record a sack or a quarterback hit, with just one tackle for loss. Losing his partner, Patrick Queen, and switching defensive coordinators can only be excuses for so long.

The Ravens’ defensive backs need to play better than they did five weeks ago in Cincinnati, but so does the All-Pro quarterback of their defense. If Smith can get in the face of Joe Burrow, that could make the DBs look a lot better in coverage. — Paul Mancano, “Banner Ravens Podcast” co-host

Ravens 30, Bengals 28

Bengals have improved but against weak opponents

Since losing an overtime thriller against the Ravens in Week 5, Cincinnati has finally started to play up to the talent level of its roster, winning three of four games to resuscitate the team’s playoff chances. Quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown eight of his 20 touchdown passes in the last three contests, and as ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky points out, he’s upped his game behind a poor line, with a weak rushing attack and with a defense that allows 25.2 points per game (25th in the NFL).

But there are a lot of empty calories in this recent stretch, with the Bengals’ wins coming against the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns (this was the game where Deshaun Watson injured his Achilles) and the Las Vegas Raiders (we’ve been over this one). Their loss was a 37-17 throttling at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens have established themselves as one of the top teams in the NFL, which is to say a much tougher opponent than the three teams above. And with Bengals offensive starters Orlando Brown Jr. and Tee Higgins listed as questionable and doubtful, respectively, Baltimore is set up to send Cincinnati’s playoff hopes crashing back to earth. — Brandon Weigel, editor

Ravens 30, Bengals 21