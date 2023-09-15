The Ravens (1-0) open AFC North play at 1 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati against the division champion Bengals (0-1). Here are predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Kyle Goon, columnist

Word is that Joe Burrow got a new haircut. I’m not positive that’s going to dramatically shift things for him after arguably the worst game of his career. The Bengals are slow starters again after taking early lumps last season, and their offensive line looked overwhelmed against the Browns’ pass rush, which should have the Ravens’ defense licking its chops after a great week against Houston.

But, ultimately, I might have more questions about the Ravens. They’re missing key players in the secondary and the offensive line, not to mention J.K. Dobbins being done for the year. Lamar Jackson, typically exemplary in season-opening games, was self-admittedly rusty and seemed to be forcing passes where they didn’t need to be forced. Considering how much chemistry Burrow has with his receivers, and the banged-up state of the Ravens’ secondary, it makes more sense that the Bengals will iron out their offensive issues a little more quickly than Jackson & Co. in a new scheme.

Bengals 17, Ravens 16

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

The Bengals’ offense looked awful Sunday. But Joe Burrow was playing in a rainstorm ... against Myles Garrett and two first-round cornerbacks ... with a calf that’s probably a little stronger now than it was a week ago. It will take a Mike Macdonald master class to keep Cincinnati’s passing attack from bouncing back.

On offense, the Ravens finally have the talent at wide receiver to attack a secondary still adjusting to life without safeties Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell. But with the offensive line problems, and the Bengals’ pass-rush ability, will Jackson have enough time to look downfield?

Bengals 28, Ravens 20

Aron Yohannes, reporter

I have more questions about the Ravens than the Bengals heading into this one, so it’s hard for me to confidently pick them on the road in this type of environment. Yes, the Bengals were just embarrassed by the Browns, but it’s likelier that Joe Burrow returns to form and this team bounces back as AFC contenders than it is the Ravens get past their injury woes and have a dominant offensive performance against Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Bengals 34, Ravens 17

The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown pass over Daryl Worley of the Ravens during last year's regular-season finale. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Chris Korman, editor

The Ravens did not look great last week but won easily. The Bengals looked awful and lost by a lot to the Browns. Does any of that mean anything? Probably not. Now more than ever, the first few games of an NFL season have a preseason feel, especially so when there’s a new offensive coordinator drastically overhauling an offense built around new receivers.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, it appears the Browns replicated some of the strategies Baltimore used last year to slow Joe Burrow. That means the Bengals coaches spent this week adjusting and will try to find ways to keep Burrow comfortable. Against a depleted Ravens secondary, there are going to be more areas of the field for him to exploit, too. Plus, he got a new haircut. So look out.

Still, I think the Ravens find a way on this one, just by a little. And of course the Bengals will certainly rebound and be 6-3 when they arrive in Baltimore for a Thursday night game Nov. 16.

Ravens 27, Bengals 26

Brandon Weigel, editor

In the wild-card game, the offense won the time-of-possession battle with a more effective rushing attack, gaining 155 yards to Cincy’s 51. If not for a costly fumble, they would have done just enough to carry the Ravens to the next round. To win on Sunday, the Ravens will need a similar plan: Ground and pound, and control the clock. After the offense’s uneven showing against the Houston Texans, and with two-fifths of the starting line likely out, are you convinced they’re ready to execute it? I, for one, am not.