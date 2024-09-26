Ravens starting center Tyler Linderbaum and starting right tackle Patrick Mekari returned to practice Thursday, but the team’s line was still incomplete ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Left guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle) missed his second straight practice, raising doubts about his availability for “Sunday Night Football.” Linderbaum (knee) was a limited participant Thursday and wore a leg sleeve after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Mekari (neck), who was also sidelined Wednesday, was a full participant in his return to action.

If Vorhees isn’t available, the Ravens could turn to guard Ben Cleveland or swing lineman Josh Jones against a talented Bills front. Mekari could also move inside, with rookie Roger Rosengarten taking over at right tackle.

Defensive lineman Michael Pierce participated fully after missing Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury. He played 25 defensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who was limited Wednesday by an ankle injury, was a full participant Thursday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who left the game with a hamstring injury, missed his second straight practice.