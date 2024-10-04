The Ravens (2-2) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati. Here are game predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Kyle Goon, columnist

At the risk of being rope-a-doped by an emphatic Ravens win, it feels as if Baltimore is back on track. Lamar Jackson was great against the Bengals last year and, with Derrick Henry to lean on, I’d expect the Ravens’ offense to be great again. Joe Burrow has the power to break defenses, but aside from a win over Carolina, the sync with his receivers hasn’t been as tight. Without a reliable run game, he should be under fire immediately from a ferocious Baltimore pass rush. I feel the Ravens are more physical than their AFC North opponents on both sides of the ball, and even on the road I would expect that edge to help carry the day.

Ravens 34, Bengals 20

Giana Han, reporter

The Ravens aren’t hiding from their strengths anymore. In the past two games, they’ve given the ball to Derrick Henry and let him run away with games. They shouldn’t stray from that winning formula, and the Bengals don’t have the most fearsome run defense. The Ravens’ defense also seems to be working out kinks, in time with the Bengals’ offense finally finding momentum. It will be a good matchup, but even if the Bengals’ offense has a slight edge over the Ravens’ defense, it’s not nearly as big as the advantage the Ravens have on the other side , assuming they execute.

Ravens 28, Bengals 17

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Anything’s possible in AFC North play. The Ravens should be able to run all over Cincinnati — but that was the case when they met in Baltimore last season, too, and Todd Monken’s offense entered halftime with just 30 rushing yards. (The Ravens ultimately ran wild in the second half of an easy victory.) Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has lost three straight head-to-head matchups against Lamar Jackson, but he seemed to be figuring out the Ravens’ defense in that Week 11 matchup before he hurt his wrist. This is a litmus test game for the secondary — especially rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins — and coordinator Zach Orr. If the Ravens haven’t really turned the corner, this could be another frustrating afternoon.

Bengals 28, Ravens 27

Chris Korman, editor

The Ravens were able to stop Bills QB Josh Allen, who creates chaos and then thrives within it, by meeting him at his level. But Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow operates in a completely different way. His arm is average. He’s not going to truck a linebacker. What he can do, though, is see through clutter and make the right play. I’m not at all convinced the Ravens’ secondary, despite a clear step forward last week, is ready for that challenge. But also, now that they’re rolling, no team anywhere is ready to stop Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Ravens 28, Bengals 23

Brandon Weigel, editor

Cincinnati knows the Ravens will try to establish the run, but can the Bengals stop it? Against Buffalo last Sunday, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken put on a running game master class by getting Derrick Henry going, using misdirection to create lanes for quarterback Lamar Jackson and expertly deploying Justice Hill as a change-of-pace option. Both backs were weapons in the passing game, too.

The Bengals have allowed 4.4 yards per carry on the ground, placing them firmly in the middle of the league. Trouble is, selling out to defend the run potentially exposes a Cincinnati secondary that has allowed opposing passers to accumulate a quarterback rating of 94.5. Those struggles are due, in part, to QBs having plenty of time to work. The Bengals have only five sacks (30th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, a pressure rate of 15% (31st).

Of course, it would be foolish to write off a game against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Although the Ravens’ secondary looked good on “Sunday Night Football,” Buffalo’s receiving corps doesn’t have anyone in the same class as these two. The mismatches in this game favor the Ravens, though.

Ravens 27, Bengals 21