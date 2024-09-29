Ravens left guard Andrew Vorhees is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, shaking up the team’s starting offensive line.

Vorhees was considered a game-time decision after missing all three practices last week with an ankle injury he suffered in the Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, he appeared to be moving around at less than full strength during pregame workouts.

Vorhees has played every offensive snap for the Ravens this season and, entering Week 4, had the NFL’s sixth-best pass block win rate among interior linemen, according to ESPN. He’s graded out as a below-average run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Vorhees sidelined, the Ravens will apparently move Patrick Mekari from right tackle to left guard, where he’s never started, and give rookie Roger Rosengarten his first career start at right tackle. Guard Ben Cleveland and swing lineman Josh Jones will be reserve options.

Ravens defensive lineman Michael Pierce is also inactive. He was downgraded to doubtful Saturday because of a shoulder injury he suffered against Dallas. The team activated four interior defensive linemen: Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington and Brent Urban.

Rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker, rookie center Nick Samac and rookie safety Beau Brade are healthy scratches. Rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and cornerback T.J. Tampa will make their NFL debuts.

Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) and cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) will miss Sunday’s game. Buffalo offensive lineman Will Clapp, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and safety Mike Edwards are also inactive.