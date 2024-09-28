The Ravens have placed Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve, sidelining the cornerback again for at least four games.

Armour-Davis missed practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. The 2022 fourth-round pick has played just 15 games and 93 defensive snaps over two-plus injury-marred seasons in Baltimore.

With Armour-Davis sidelined, rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa could make his NFL debut Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that slot corner Arthur Maulet, who started the season on IR after recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, could also be activated when he’s eligible next week.

Defensive lineman Michael Pierce was downgraded Saturday to doubtful for “Sunday Night Football” because of a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury against Dallas and missed practice Wednesday but was a full participant Thursday and Friday. He wasn’t listed on Friday’s injury report, either.

Pierce has played just over a third of the Ravens’ defensive snaps this season, and Travis Jones is the team’s top nose tackle. If Pierce is unavailable, Broderick Washington and Brent Urban, a healthy scratch in two games this season, could take on increased roles against a strong Bills offensive line.

The Ravens called up just one practice squad player for Sunday’s game, running back Chris Collier.