The Ravens were missing three starting offensive linemen at Wednesday’s practice as they started their preparation for Sunday’s prime-time clash against the Buffalo Bills.

Center Tyler Linderbaum (knee), right tackle Patrick Mekari (neck) and left guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle) were absent. None appeared to be dealing with major injuries in the locker room after Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, when the Ravens’ line helped the offense roll for 274 yards rushing (6.1 per carry) and three touchdowns. All three played every offensive snap.

Right guard Daniel Faalele, who also played every snap, was a full participant Wednesday but was listed on the injury report with a hip designation.

“I think what happens in the course of a season is, it’s a very physical sport, and you’ve got guys that are going to be working through things pretty much every week,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday of the health along the offensive line. “We’ve got to deal with those things, just like everybody else.”

Defensive lineman Michael Pierce, who played 25 defensive snaps Sunday, missed practice with a shoulder injury, which he appeared to suffer against Dallas. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who was ruled out of the Week 3 game with a hamstring injury after playing 15 special teams snaps, was also sidelined Wednesday.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith was limited with an ankle injury. He played every defensive snap against the Cowboys.