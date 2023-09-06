On Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether he was anxious to watch anyone in Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans. His team has a lot of new pieces, a lot of hype, a lot of question marks.

“I’m anxious to see everyone,” Harbaugh said. “Honestly, I’m anxious to see the team. That’s the anybody I’m anxious to see, is the team and all the parts of the team.”

Inside the Ravens’ locker room, there was more specificity. On Wednesday, 12 veterans were asked to name an under-the-radar teammate they think is poised for a breakout year. Here’s how they answered.

QB Lamar Jackson

“I’m actually trying to keep them under the radar, but I feel like we got a great group of guys.”

WR Tylan Wallace

“I feel like with the receiver room that we have, everybody’s getting talked about here and there, but I feel like it’s ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman]. I feel like he hasn’t had a full healthy year to show everybody what he could do. I’m really excited for Bate this year; I’m excited for our whole receiver room. I feel like everybody has a lot they can prove, but I think for sure Bate. I’m really excited for him, I’m hoping for him to get out there and be healthy and show everybody what he’s truly capable of.”

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

“Damn. Umm, does it have to be — I don’t know. All of us. We’re all ready to break out, man. [Wide receiver] Zay [Flowers] — I just look around, and there’s so much talent on offense. I’ll let the defense talk about the defense, but on the offense, you’ve got [tight ends] ‘Zay’ Likely, Mark Andrews, all the receivers we have. We’ve got three running backs, a quarterback, the offensive line is great. I don’t see too many missing pieces, so hopefully, all of us break out and we all do our jobs to the best of our ability, and we’ll see what happens from there.”

RB Gus Edwards

“Hmmm. ... I think [running back] Justice Hill is going to be a big part of our offense this year. I think he’s going to step up, big time. The offense is fitting for him. Pass-game wise, I feel like he’s going to be very effective. ... Defense? [Defensive lineman] Broderick Washington. I feel like he’s going to have a big year, too. With how strong, how physical he is, he’s going to get more snaps this year.”

G Kevin Zeitler

“I think [tight end] Charlie [Kolar]. I think he’ll do some good things this year, but obviously, he did good things in the preseason, so is it really a surprise? But I think he’s going to be able to do some good things to compliment Mark [Andrews] nicely.”

G John Simpson

Baltimore Ravens players, including tackle Daniel Faalele, #77, guard John Simpson, #76, and tackle David Sharpe, #74, gather during organized team activities Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Owings Mills.

“On the whole team? Shiiiit. Damn. We’ve got a lot of talented guys. It’s going to be hard to take one person. Lamar [Jackson], for sure. You’ve got Zay Flowers. [Expletive], you’ve got Odell. [Expletive], one of them three — all three of them are going to have a good season, but one of them three is going to have a crazy season.”

OT Daniel Faalele

“On the offensive line, probably John [Simpson]. He came from the Raiders, and all he’s done this whole time he’s been here is just work. Seeing his growth every day, I feel like he’s really going to have a good year and ball out this season.”

C Tyler Linderbaum

“Oh, gosh. Definitely Lamar Jackson. The work you see him put in every day. I think also, too, with the new OC [offensive coordinator Todd Monken], just him taking control, being more comfortable in the offense now that we’ve been through it during OTAs [organized team activities], fall camp, I think he’ll play really well this season. That’s the person he is, and that’s how hard he’s going to work.”

DL Brent Urban

“Under the radar is tough. I think I’m really excited to see a guy like [defensive lineman Justin] Madubuike play this year. I don’t know if he’s really under the radar, as he’s going to be, like, our big interior pass rusher for us this year. But as far as a guy who’s going to take a big step, I think Madubuike, man. He’s been just killing it as far as pass rushing, winning every one-on-one. His explosiveness, bend and power is a great combination, and I’m just excited to see what he does.”

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

“Uhh, yeah, the whole defensive line. Like I said, this is probably one of the best groups I’ve done been a part of. Consistent up front — like, everybody up front is consistent working and getting into the backfield and making plays. I just feel like [it’s] probably one of the best D-lines I’ve done played with. So hopefully we’re just going to all have that year like the [Philadelphia] Eagles had last year. Everybody had a multiple-sack season, everybody playing well, everybody gets taken care of. So that’s the goal.”

ILB Malik Harrison

“Set up for a big season? Oh, [running back] J.K. [Dobbins]. Definitely. Last year, he was hurt. Most of them runs would’ve been touchdowns if he’s fully healthy, and I believe in my guy, especially being an on Ohio State [alumnus]. He’s 100% healthy, so I can’t wait for him to just break out and have that dominant year and get paid. He’s going to be good. I expect him to do big things this year.”

DB Brandon Stephens