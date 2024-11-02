Needing to bolster their depth up front, the Ravens on Saturday promoted practice squad defensive linemen Josh Tupou and Chris Wormley for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Tupou, a nose tackle, and Wormley, a defensive end, are set to make their season debuts in Baltimore. Tupou appeared in 14 games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals, starting one, while Wormley, who started his career in Baltimore in 2017, played five games last year for the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens’ elite run defense took a hit Sunday when lineman Michael Pierce suffered a calf injury against the Cleveland Browns and was later placed on injured reserve. Brent Urban also left the game with a concussion and was ruled out against Denver. Travis Jones (ankle), who was limited against Cleveland and in practice this week, is questionable for Sunday’s game. Denver has had one of the NFL’s more consistent running games since Week 3, ranking second in success rate, according to TruMedia.

With the Ravens’ roster moves, running back Keaton Mitchell will have to wait at least another week to make his season debut. Mitchell was a full participant in practice this week for the first time since he suffered a season-ending ACL injury last season, and teammates praised his burst and strength. But with the Ravens’ depth at the position, as well as their quick turnaround to Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mitchell was not activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Note: A week after Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith was fined for a hip-drop tackle against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, Browns cornerback Martin Emerson was fined $8,012 for a hip-drop tackle against Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was also fined $11,817 for tripping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, though neither Owusu-Koramoah nor Emerson was flagged during the game.