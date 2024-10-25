The Ravens (5-2) will face the Cleveland Browns (1-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland. Here are game predictions from The Baltimore Banner’s sports staff.

Kyle Goon, columnist

I want to see this as a trap game for Baltimore. I really do. The Browns’ offense can do nothing but improve, and it absolutely should with Jameis Winston at quarterback and a healthy Nick Chubb. The defense has playmakers, particularly Myles Garrett, who can be disruptive to what the Ravens want to do. Maybe for a few downs. Maybe.

Yeah, the more I think about it, the harder it is to justify picking a close game based on performance. I think the Browns will be friskier with change at quarterback and play-caller, but ultimately Winston is capable of throwing as many turnovers as touchdowns. From what we’ve seen from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, even though they haven’t played a defense this talented in a while, they don’t have any intention of letting down. The memory of last year’s choke job in the previous meeting should be enough motivation to keep the Ravens sharp.

Ravens 38, Browns 21

Giana Han, reporter

The Ravens’ offense is rolling, and I’m not sure even the Browns’ defense can slow it down. It’s a good unit, but if it is stuck on the field because the terrible offense can’t get the job done, it might get worn down. And that’s when the Ravens — and Derrick Henry — strike.

The Ravens’ defense hasn’t been playing well, but neither has the Browns’ offense. This could be the chance for the Ravens to gain confidence. The only reason I don’t know that this will be a blowout is that I could see the Ravens letting some of their starters rest a bit after they build a lead — especially after what happened in Tampa.

Ravens 33, Browns 17

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles tendon injury denied us the opportunity to watch a quarterback in the middle of a historically good season take on a quarterback in the middle of a historically bad season. Then again, we can’t be sure Jameis Winston is that much better than Watson. He’s certainly nowhere close to Lamar Jackson.

Even if the Ravens struggle to run the ball against Cleveland’s athletic front, they should have opportunities through the air. They’ll need just two or three touchdowns to lock a win up. If 20-plus points aren’t enough, this defense will need some serious help by the trade deadline.

Ravens 27, Browns 14

Paul Mancano, ‘Banner Ravens Podcast’ co-host

Jameis Winston should be an upgrade over Deshaun Watson, if only because it would be difficult not to be. Watson was 27th in quarterback rating before his season-ending Achilles tear. Winston at least brings a baseline of competency and has the ability to drive the ball downfield — something Watson almost never did.

Still, if the Ravens’ defense struggles, there should be no excuses. Cleveland has yet to put up 20 points in a game this season and traded top wideout Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills a week ago. Nick Chubb is back in the Browns’ backfield, but the four-time Pro Bowler mustered just 22 rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The offensive line in front of Winston is suspect. This needs to be a bludgeoning.

Ravens 30, Browns 10

Brandon Weigel, editor

Forgive me, Banner readers, for I have sinned. I picked the Bucs to beat the Ravens believing both offenses would light it up and, eventually, Tampa Bay would find a way to win by a field goal. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were so dominant in a 41-31 win that my prediction quickly evaporated sometime in the second quarter. As was noted in the postgame episode of the “Banner Ravens Podcast,” the latest edition of “Ravens Reality Check” and this great breakdown by Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore’s offense is achieving historic levels of production. And, until a team comes along with a scheme to stop the Ravens, I can’t pick against them.

That’s especially true in this matchup against the Browns, a dumpster fire if ever there was one. Deshaun Watson, dogged by ineffectiveness and yet another sexual assault lawsuit settlement, is out for the year, giving way to interception machine Jameis Winston. Coach Kevin Stefanski has also relinquished play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, a sign of just how messy things have become for a unit that is putting up a mere 15.6 points per game.

Maybe a shorter turnaround after “Monday Night Football” and the blitz-happy Browns defense lead to a sluggish start for Jackson and Derrick Henry. At the end of four quarters, though, it will be the Ravens in a walk.

Ravens 35, Browns 10